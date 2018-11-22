Black Tea V/s Black Coffee: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

Highlights Black tea or black coffee- which one should you drink to lose weight? Black coffee can give a boost to your metabolism Black tea is great for dispelling lethargy and overall health

Coffee and tea are two of the most popular drinks around the world. All of us are or at least have been addicted to either one of these two caffeinated drinks at some point in our lives. Some of us don't feel fully awake until the drink goes into our systems, first thing in the morning. It is common knowledge that excessive consumption of either of these two drinks is not good for health, but for those wanting to lose weight and needing energy boost before working out, drinking either black coffee or black tea may help. This is because drinking coffee or tea, within limits and at the right time during the day, may have a number of benefits for the metabolism. But which drink is better when it comes to weight loss? The answer can be tricky and it's important for us to look at the health benefits of both these drinks individually first.

Black Coffee For Weight Loss

Black Coffee is the obvious choice of gym goers who swear by the benefits of having a shot of espresso or Americano, before heading to the gym. This is because of the stimulating effects of caffeine, which improves the level of energy for a short period of time. It is important to jumpstart your metabolism before going to the gym, so that you may burn more calories while working out. However, it's important to have coffee with no sugar and no flavours, in order for it to be healthy for you. A study, published in International Journal of Epidemiology in 2015, looked at the dietary habits of 93,000 people and it was concluded that people who consume black coffee had a lower risk of obesity and type-2 diabetes.

Black Tea For Weight Loss

The level of caffeine in black tea is much less than that in coffee, which is why gym goers prefer drinking black coffee, instead of black tea right before working out. But black tea may be better for the overall well-being of an individual. It contains zero saturated fat and cholesterol. A study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, has linked consumption of black tea to good health and weight loss in people.

Black tea for weight loss: It is low in calories and saturated fat

Black Tea Versus Black Coffee For Weight Loss

There is no definitive answer to this question, as both the drinks are low in calories and have their own share of benefits. However, when it comes to weight loss, black coffee may have a slight edge over black tea, due to the presence of almost double the level of caffeine in the former, as compared to latter.

