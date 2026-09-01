Bhutan PM's Evocative Question: Why Does So Much About Our Global Food System Still Not Add Up?

Highlighting the shortcomings of the consequences of our food choices today, Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Topgay said, "Why does so much about our global food system still not add up? Humanity has never known more about how to produce food than it does today...we produce more food than ever before, and yet hundreds of millions of people still go hungry." The thought-invoking comments came at the opening ceremony of the first Global Conscious Food Systems Summit in Paro, Bhutan, as he outlined the creation of a shared understanding of what a conscious food system means.

The Royal Government of Bhutan, the Conscious Food Systems Alliance (CoFSA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are hosting the first Global Conscious Food Systems Summit in Bhutan, bringing together nearly 400 participants from more than 60 countries.

This landmark gathering advances a new paradigm for food systems transformation-one that recognises culture, values, spirituality, happiness, and inner development as catalysts for systemic change. The Summit aims to build movement, collective action, and investment around the inner dimension of food systems transformation, accelerating progress toward sustainability, justice, and wellbeing.

The summit aims at holding a conversation around food systems which are failing to properly nourish people and the planet. It highlights the root of today's food crises, which is a reflection of a widespread sense of separation-from nature, from each other, and from ourselves.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Topgay, pitched the purpose in service of regenerative food systems, saying, "All of us had breakfast this morning, but most of us did not give it much thought. We just ate. And then we go on with our day. But think for a moment about what had to happen for that simple meal to reach our table. Somewhere a farmer prepared the land and planted a crop. There was soil that had to remain fertile, water had to be available, and seeds had to grow. And increasingly, a climate that had to cooperate. Someone harvested the food, someone transported it, someone sold it, and yes, someone prepared it. Behind that simple meal is a farmer's livelihood, a family's health, an economy, a landscape, a culture and an extraordinary web of relationships between people and nature. And yes, most of the time we see only the food on our plate."

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Among those participating in the summit are Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Bishop Allwyn D'Silva, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Bombay, Taily Terena, co-founder of International Indigenous Youth Forum on Climate Change, Helmy Abou El Eisch, Founder of SEKEM Development Foundation.

The summit is expected to generate high-level dialogues with Bhutan's Prime Minister, heads of state, and ministers and create a framework for Conscious Food Systems (Vision, Guidelines, Case Studies and Lessons Learnt). And it is here that Bhutan's unique philosophy of development comes in.

"So, what can Bhutan contribute to this conversation? Let's be clear, Bhutan does not have all the answers. But we do bring an experience that I believe is relevant. For more than half a century, Bhutan's development journey has revolved around a deceptively simple question. What is the purpose of development? Our philosophy of gross national happiness emerged from the conviction that yes, economic growth matters. Prosperity matters, jobs matter. Investments matter. But they are not ends to themselves. Development must ultimately serve people. It must strengthen communities and it must preserve what we value. And it must safeguard the natural environment on which our well-being ultimately depends," Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Topgay said.

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"That same spirit is reflected in the future, His Majesty, the King, is creating through the Gelephu Mindfulness City. Gelephu challenges to imagine how Bhutan's values can find expression in a modern, innovative and globally connected economy. Food and agriculture will have an important place in that future. The Gelephu Mindfulness City offers an opportunity to bring together food, health, agriculture, technology, enterprise and sustainability - not as separate sectors but as part of a larger whole. See the whole. Then build accordingly," he added.