Beware! These 5 'Keto-Friendly' Weight Loss Foods May Contain High Amounts Of Carbohydrates

Ketogenic diet has become one of the most talked-about diets of 2018 and 'keto-friendly' is a diet buzzword that we are getting to hear too much of. If you have been keeping abreast with the most so-called trendy weight loss diets and diet fads, then you are maybe aware of the ketogenic diet, which promises to help lose weight quickly by encouraging you to eat more fat. The way this weight loss diet is said to work is by shifting the body's mechanism from burning carbohydrates for energy to burning fat for energy. A diet is said to be keto-friendly if your meals consist of 70 percent of fats, moderate amounts of protein (between 10 and 20 percent) and very low amounts of carbohydrates (less than 10 percent).

Most people have a tailor-made ketogenic diet plan, which is prepared according to a pre-determined amount of these three macro-nutrients, carefully adjusted to lead to weight loss. However, it's easy to get confused with the amount of information available on the internet, about how to go about following the ketogenic diet and which foods are and aren't keto-friendly. We have a list of five foods that are said to be keto-friendly, but which may be hiding high amounts of carbs that you may want to exercise portion control with, or completely skip, depending on your meal plan.

Here Are Five 'Keto-Friendly' Foods That MayBe Hiding Sneaky Carbohydrates:

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and are great for your skin as well as boosting mood. But did you know that they are also packed with enough carbohydrates to spoil your ketogenic diet? A 100-gm portion of blueberries contains 14gm of carbs, which may end up making you exceed your daily intake limit of carbs on a keto diet.

2. Pumpkin Seeds

If you thought blueberries had too much carbs, you may be shocked to just how carb-rich pumpkin seeds are! These munch-able snacks are said to be healthy, as they are packed with protein and good fats. But just 100 gm of these seeds pack in 54 gm of carbohydrates! This is why you may want to skip these seeds, while on a keto diet.

3. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds have gained their place in the coveted list of superfoods that are said to be nutritious and versatile. They are added to desserts, breakfast meals and may also be soaked in water and consumed. But you may want to stay away from chia seeds when you're on a ketogenic diet as a 100 gm portion of the seeds contains 42 gm of carbohydrates, which is probably more than the allowed amount for keto-friendly meals.

4. Sunflower Seeds

Another variety of seeds that are rich in good fat are the sunflower seeds, which contain a whopping 51 gm of good fat per 100 gm. But sunflower seeds are also rich in carbs - a 100 gm portion packs in 20 gm of carb. This is why you should indulge in these seeds in small amounts, when you're on a ketogenic diet.

5. Cashew Nuts

Cashew nuts are one of the fattiest nuts out there, with 44 gm of healthy fat per 100 gm portion . However, you may only want to eat them occasionally, if you're following a ketogenic diet as the same portion of cashews also contains 30 gm of carbs.

All the above mentioned foods are perfectly healthy for consumption and may even be recommended for consumption. But for people who are on the ketogenic diet, these foods may be consumed in moderation.

