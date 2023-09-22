Belly Fat No More: Discover How These 3 Seeds Can Tackle Stubborn Belly Fat

Image Credit: Istock

We often underestimate the value of small things in life. This is also true for seeds. They may look small in size, but they offer some incredible health benefits that shouldn't be overlooked, one of which is reducing belly fat. Of course, they can't single-handedly target belly fat. But when combined with other nutritious foods, they can do wonders to help achieve this goal. Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are among the most popular ones and should definitely be a part of your diet. But before we familiarise you with their benefits, let's understand what exactly belly fat is and how it differs from weight loss.

What Is Belly Fat?

In simple words, belly fat refers to the fat around your abdomen area. Also known as visceral fat, it affects the middle section of our body and builds deep within the abdomen. It is often confused with weight loss, but they are not the same. Belly fat only results in inch loss but not overall weight.

How Is Belly Fat Different From Weight Loss?

When we say belly fat, we are only talking about fat reduction in the belly area. On the other hand, weight loss refers to a reduction in overall body weight. A reduction in belly fat doesn't affect weight loss, but overall weight loss may help reduce belly fat.

What Are The Different Types Of Belly Fat?

Stressed Belly

Bloated Belly

Hormonal Belly

Alcohol Belly

Mommy Belly

Here Are 3 Seeds That May Help Reduce Belly Fat:

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds have emerged as a popular superfood in recent years. They may look tiny, but don't go by their size, as they are a powerhouse of various essential nutrients. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Flaxseeds are a great source of mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that can lower LDL cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar levels, and act as a hunger suppressant." If you can't have flaxseeds in their raw form, here are some interesting ways you can add them to your diet.

Flaxseed Raita:

Add flaxseeds to calcium-rich yoghurt to make this delectable raita. Bottlegourd and mint leaves help add a fresh flavour to it. Enjoy it chilled with your everyday meals. Click here for the recipe.

Flaxseed And Sago Bhel:

Made with the goodness of flaxseeds and sabudana, this bhel is wholesome, refreshing, and full of tantalising flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds. Find the recipe here.

Made with the goodness of flaxseeds and sabudana, this bhel is wholesome, refreshing, and full of tantalising flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds. Find the recipe here.

2. Pumpkin Seeds

According to nutritionist Lokendra Tomar, "Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. A 100-gram serving of pumpkin seeds provides 50% of your daily protein requirement, which means it'll help suppress your hunger pangs and prevent binge-eating." They make for an ideal snack to add to your weight-loss diet. However, they taste a bit bland, so feel free to experiment with them. Here are some recipe ideas for you to try:

Pumpkin Seeds Smoothie:

Mix a handful of pumpkin seeds along with a chopped banana and toss both in a blender with milk and a drizzle of honey to make this hearty smoothie. Click here for the recipe

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds:

Do you not like the bland taste of pumpkin seeds? This sweet and salty version of it will instantly become your favourite healthy snack. Find the complete recipe here.

Do you not like the bland taste of pumpkin seeds? This sweet and salty version of it will instantly become your favourite healthy snack. Find the complete recipe here.

Pumpkin Seeds Chutney:

Soak pumpkin seeds overnight and grind them with garlic, ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, olive oil, and lemon juice the next morning. It is perfect to pair with everyday meals. Click here for the recipe.

Soak pumpkin seeds overnight and grind them with garlic, ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, olive oil, and lemon juice the next morning. It is perfect to pair with everyday meals. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chia Seeds

Just like flaxseeds, chia seeds too have taken the world by storm. The insoluble fibre and protein present in them help you feel satisfied and full. As per USDA data, a 100-gram serving of chia seeds can fulfil up to 34% of the daily fibre intake, thus facilitating the reduction of belly fat. Here are some interesting ways you can add chia seeds to your diet:

Chia Seeds And Apple Smoothie:

Made with the goodness of chia seeds, apples, and oats, this smoothie is perfect to start your morning on a healthy note. It tastes best when served chilled. Find the recipe here.

Chia Seed And Coconut Pudding: Looking for a healthy dessert? This chia seed and coconut pudding might just become your new favourite. It is absolutely sugar-free, so enjoy it guilt-free. Click here for the recipe.

Chia Seed Parfait: Whisk the yoghurt with honey to form a smooth paste, and add chia seeds and amaranth to it. Add a layer of fruits to a parfait bowl and top it with the yoghurt mix. Find the recipe here.

Now that you know about the amazing benefits of these seeds for belly fat, add them to your diet and reap their benefits.