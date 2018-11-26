Beet Greens For Winter: 4 Incredible Health Benefits Of Consuming Leaves Of Beetroot

Highlights Beetroot leaves are as healthy and nutritious as beetroot itself Beet greens are rich in vitamins C, K, A and B6 Beet greens are rich in antioxidants and have zero fat and cholesterol

Beetroots are one of the most popular winter vegetables, known for their incredible health benefits and slimming properties. The bright red or purple root vegetable is deep red or purple in colour and is known to be great for eye health and detoxification. Beetroot is great for fighting inflammation and detoxifying the system. Moreover, beetroot boosts heart health by regulating blood pressure and improving blood flow. But the red tuberous part of the plant isn't the only thing that you should be consuming during winters, although that's the only one that enjoys all the limelight. The green leaves of the beetroot plant are also edible and there are some incredible health benefits that one can enjoy from them as well.

Here are four reasons why you must consume beet greens during winters:

1. Boosts Immunity: Vitamin C is known as nature's immunity booster and beet greens are incredibly rich in it. It's important to have a healthy immune system during winters to fight cold and flu.

Beet greens for winter: Toss them with your salads for a boost of nutrition

2. Healthy For Eyes and Skin: Beet greens contain Vitamin A, which is great for maintaining a healthy vision and is also important for cell differentiation and a healthy skin.

3. Healthy For Bones and Teeth: Vitamin C is essential for healthy bones and teeth as well as a glowing skin and beet greens fulfil all these needs, due to high levels of vitamin C in it.

4. No Fat or Cholesterol: Beet greens are nutritious as they are rich in Vitamin K, copper, manganese, iron and calcium, but they are great for maintaining a healthy weight, as they contain zero saturated fat and cholesterol.

Beet green are a great natural source of fibre and are packed with antioxidants, just like the red tuberous part of the plant. So the next time you cook beetroot in a soup or toss it in salads, don't forget to clean and chop the beet greens and add them to your dish as well.