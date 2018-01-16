Basant Panchami 2018: Significance of the Colourful Harvest Festival and Feasting 

The season of festivals is back and we can't be happier. Even though we just got done with Makar Sankranti
celebrations, it is already time to gear up for Basant Panchami
preparations. Basant Panchami
celebrates the onset of spring and harvest after the cold and dreary winter months. This year the festival would be celebrated on 22nd January, 2018. Basant Panchami
is also celebrated as 'Saraswati Puja'
in many communities. On the auspicious occasion, the Goddess of knowledge is worshipped
by students and toddlers for her divine blessings. People who are involved in music also seek the blessings of the Goddess, as the Veena
holding Goddess also happens to be the goddess of music and art. Basant Panchami
is celebrated on the fifth day of Maagh
(a month in the Hindu calendar) each year and is celebrated in ways unique to each community. The word 'Basant' means spring and 'Panchmi' denotes the fifth day on which the festival falls.Bengalis
choose this auspicious day to introduce their toddlers to reading and writing on this day. Little children are made to write their first letters on a slate with adult supervision in front of the idol of Goddess Sarsawati.
Students keep their notebooks, pens and educational items near the statue of Goddess Saraswati
and distribute sweets among the devotees, in the afternoon everybody proceeds towards delicious bhog
that has Khichdi
, mixed vegetable and festive favourite Payesh.
Many schools organise
cultural events to celebrate the festival.
Some communities also do Pitr-arpan
as a mark of respect and to call for peace for departed souls. The God of love, Kamadeva
is also worshipped
on this day. In Punjab, people deck up in bright yellow coloured clothes, fly kites and relish on Meethe Chawal
or sweet rice. The colour yellow is symbolic of the vibrance of spring. After braving through the harsh winters, people welcome the spring donning the brightest colour of nature - yellow. People also offer yellow flowers and yellow sweets. Kesar halwa, sweet rice garnished with saffron is popularly prepared in households.
The beautiful festival marks the onset of spring. Spring is considered to be the greatest of all seasons in the Indian culture. Free from the scorching heat and the cold bites or dodgy rains, it is in the spring that plants and trees blossom with beautiful flowers and fresh fruits. Here's wishing you a hearty spring and a beautiful Basant Panchami 2018 to all of you!