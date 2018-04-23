Artificial Sweeteners May Cause Obesity And Diabetes; Choose Healthy Alternatives Instead

According to a report presented at American Physiological Society Annual Meeting during the 2018 Experimental Biology Meeting, artificial sweeteners may seem like they can be one answer to diabetes and effective weight loss, but looks like they are not the best alternatives to sugar. The researchers found that sugar replacements could also cause health changes that were linked with diabetes and obesity, suggesting that switching from regular to diet soda might be equally dangerous. .

The study is the largest examination to date that tracks biochemical changes in the body, using an approach known as unbiased high-throughput metabolomics- after consumption of sugar or sugar substitutes. Researchers also looked at impacts on vascular health by studying how the substances affect the lining of blood vessels. The studies were conducted in rats and cell cultures.

According to the researchers, despite the addition of these non-caloric artificial sweeteners to our everyday diets, there has still been a drastic rise in obesity and diabetes. In the studies, both sugar and sugar substitutes seem to exhibit negative effects associated to obesity and diabetes, albeit through very different mechanisms from each other.

Move over artificial sweeteners and sugar; ensure that you use natural sugar alternatives instead. We suggest some amazing sugar alternatives that you can add in your diet.

1. Natural raw honey

Honey in its purest form makes for an excellent sweetener for drinks and desserts. Since raw honey is unprocessed, it is therefore a carrier of beneficial qualities.

2. Stevia

Stevia is a herb originated in South America. The leaves are used in the extraction of a natural sugar either in the powdered or liquid form. If you are buying stevia, make sure you check the ingredients on the package.

3. Jaggery

Jaggery or gur is one of the most common and healthiest forms of sugar alternative. Jaggery can be a little high on calories, so it is advised to consume it in moderation.

With Inputs from ANI