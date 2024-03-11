Are You A Fan Of Lassi? Don't Miss Trying This Tasty Masala Lassi Which You'll Love

Masala lassi is a must-try! (Image Credit: Istock)

Winter is over and now we want to indulge in all things cooling. While there are a plethora of options to choose from, a glass of lassi remains an absolute favourite. It is rich, easy to make, and cools our body from within, providing respite from the heat. Is there any reason not to like this beverage? We guess not! What we love even more about it is that it comes in endless different flavours. Prefer something sweet? There's mango and strawberry lassi to your liking. And if sweet lassi is not your thing, then there are plenty of savoury options as well. Presenting to you one such savoury drink that you must try this summer season: masala lassi.

What Is Masala Lassi?

Lassi is a popular yoghurt-based drink commonly enjoyed in North India during the summer. Masala lassi is a savoury version of the drink, ideal for those who do not prefer the sweeter version. It is just as thick and creamy, and it makes for a refreshing summer quencher. Some of the key spices that are used to prepare this beverage include cumin powder, chaat masala, and black pepper powder, along with coriander and mint leaves.

Is Masala Lassi Healthy?

Absolutely! Yoghurt, the primary ingredient in this beverage, is an excellent source of calcium. Additionally, the spices in this lassi are quite beneficial for your health. Cumin seeds and black pepper are great for digestion and can aid in weight loss. Coriander leaves and mint leaves also contain essential nutrients, making this lassi super healthy.

How To Make Masala Lassi | Masala Lassi Recipe

Masala lassi is an easy-to-make beverage at home. To make it, you only need a handful of ingredients and 5 to 10 minutes of your time. Start by adding the yoghurt, cumin seeds, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, chaat masala, salt, and black pepper powder to a jar. Add a bit of water and use a hand blender to whisk everything together until smooth. This may take you around 5 to 6 minutes, as we want to achieve a creamy consistency. Once done, transfer this to a larger jar and pour more water into it. Add in the ice cubes and stir well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy your homemade glass of masala lassi!

Try this refreshing beverage to stay cool this summer and enjoy it with your family. If you're interested in trying more such lassi recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.