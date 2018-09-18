Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair: How To Use ACV For Healthy And Lustrous Locks

Apple cider vinegar boasts a long list of health and beauty benefits, including helping to lose weight, regulate blood sugar, boost gut bacteria, and help you get healthy skin and hair. While it is mostly celebrated for its health promoting properties, it is said that ACV can help you deal with hair issues like dry and itchy scalp and hair breakage. The acidic properties in apple cider vinegar work their magic for your hair. The acetic acid in it has antimicrobial effects that make it a great choice to incorporate in your haircare routine. The antimicrobial properties help decrease the amount of bacteria and yeast on the scalp and hair, which could translate into fewer scalp pimples and dandruff. We tell you what apple cider vinegar does to your hair and why you should definitely add it to your haircare regime.

Benefits of apple cider vinegar for hair

Thanks to its acidic properties, ACV tends to restore the natural pH of the acid mantle. Apple cider vinegar contains natural alpha-hydroxy acid that gently exfoliates the scalp and hair, further removing dead skin cells. ACV can prove to be an excellent dandruff-killer as it has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties, which can counteract the skin inflammation that generally occurs with dandruff and a dry, flaky scalp. The constant usage of serums, sprays, gels and masks may lead to formation of a sticky residue, which can leave your hair lifeless and dull. One of the easiest ways to get rid of this build-up is to use this solution. The vinegar in it can break up the molecular structure of the residue, allowing it to be rinsed off easily. The acid in it can smoothen the cuticle, encouraging the knotted and tangled hair to glide through the hairbrush easily. Apple cider vinegar is said to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles, something that is essential for hair growth and preventing hair loss.

How to use apple cider vinegar for hair

One of the easiest ways to use apple cider vinegar is to mix two to four tablespoons in a cup of water and rinse your hair with it. Don't forget to massage well into your scalp. Also, do not use ACV as it is. Too much acid can ruin your hair; ensure diluting it with water.

Take one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of ACV and mix them. Once you have shampooed, apply the mix on scalp. Increase or decrease the mixture according to the length of your hair. Let it sit for about five to 10 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Crack an egg and separate the yolk. Now add a spoonful of castor oil and a teaspoon of ACV and mix properly. Rub the mixture into your scalp, cover with a warm towel and leave for about an hour. Wash off with mild shampoo.

These haircare regimes will help your hair grow stronger and healthier. However, excessive usage of apple cider vinegar can damage your hair. Make sure you have consulted a beauty expert for more suggestions on this.