Ananya Panday Enjoys The 'Best Paneer Bhurji Ever', Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday is a passionate foodie. (Image Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's food shenanigans consistently grace her social media handles. Whether it's her love for street food, foodilicious adventures in Paris, or declaring herself a "Kababi girl", the diva never fails to strike the right chord with food lovers. Once again, the actress has posted a foodie post on her Instagram Stories. Ananya uploaded a picture in which we can see a black container with paneer bhurji inside. But what's more important is that this dish was sent to her by another actress, Janhvi Kapoor. In her caption, Ananya tagged Janis and thanked her by writing, "Best paneer bhurji ever! Thanks for sending JK," and dropped a red heart. Take a look:

Just like Ananya Panday, if you also have a soft spot for paneer, below are some recipes you must give a try:

1. Paneer Bhurji

A delightful Indian dish made with crumbled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. It's a quick and easy dish, often enjoyed with roti or paratha for a satisfying meal. Click here for the recipe.

2. Paneer Makhani

This creamy and rich dish features paneer cubes cooked in a luxurious tomato-based gravy with cream, butter, and a blend of flavourful spices. It's a popular choice in North Indian cuisine, offering a delightful balance of sweetness and spice. Recipe here.

3. Shahi Paneer

Fit for royalty, Shahi Paneer is a regal dish featuring paneer cooked in a creamy, nut-based gravy enriched with saffron, cream, and aromatic spices. Its velvety texture makes it a highlight of Mughlai cuisine, often served on festive occasions. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Dum Paneer Kali Mirch

This dish features paneer in a fragrant gravy infused with black pepper (kali mirch) and is slow-cooked to perfection using the traditional dum method. It offers a unique blend of heat from the pepper and the rich gravy flavours, making it a favourite among spice enthusiasts. Detailed recipe here.

5. Kadai Paneer

Kadai paneer is a tantalising dish where paneer is cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices in a traditional Indian kadai (wok). The dish derives its name from the cooking vessel and offers a burst of flavours and textures, making it a popular choice in both homes and restaurants. Check out the recipe here.