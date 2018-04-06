An App May Relieve You From Menstrual Cramps; These Home Remedies May Help Too!

According to the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, researchers have developed a new app with acupressure based features that could help mitigate the pain and cramps women experience during menstruation. About 50 to 90 percent of young women experience pain in their lower abdomen during periods, along with other symptoms that include headache, backache, nausea and diarrhoea.

For the study, the team evaluated 221 women suffering from severe menstrual pain, aged between 18 and 34. The participants were randomly assigned to one of the two treatment groups, both of which received the study append short introduction on how to administer self-acupressure shortly before and during menstruation. After three months, results showed that 37 percent of participants in the acupressure group reported a 50 percent reduction in pain intensity.

The instructions on app include visual descriptions of the pressure points to massage or apply pressure on the body. These instructions were found to be more effective in reducing menstrual pain than usual care alone, such as taking pain medication and hormonal contraceptives.

You can reduce menstrual pain naturally; we suggest some home remedies that may help relieve the severe pain.

1. Massage with sesame oil

Sesame oil is traditionally used for daily Ayurvedic self-massage. It is rich in linoleic acid and has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve menstrual pain.

2. Fenugreek seeds

You can reduce menstrual pain with the help of fenugreek seeds. All you need to do is to soak it in water for about 12 hours or overnight, and then drink up.

3. Ginger and black pepper tea

Make herbal tea using dried ginger and black pepper. You can add a little sugar for taste, but do not add milk. Ginger is known to effective reduce period pain, playing a key role in lowering the levels of prostaglandins.

4. Cumin seeds

Cumin has a relaxing effect, and its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties are useful for getting rid of menstrual cramps.

In case of severe pain, consult a gynaecologist.