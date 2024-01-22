Amul Celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha With A Picturesque Topical

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india

India is all set to witness the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today (on January 22, 2024) in Ayodhya. Intenet is loaded with pictures and videos of the preparation, Mandir decoration and guests arriving at the Temple for the event. We have also come across advertisements and other activities by different brands on Ram Mandir consecration. Joining the bandwagon, Amul too took to their social media handle to share their take on the ceremony.

Known for their unique topicals, the dairy brand impressed people with their latest post on social media. It features the Amul mascot girl on bare foot, praying in front of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Temple of a billion hopes...Amul Welcome it," reads the post.

Here's the Instagram post by Amul for you:

In not even 24 hours, the post has received 1,08,489 likes and hundreds of comments.

"How beautifully they removed her shoes," a comment read. Another person commented, "Amul India never fails to celebrate Indian hapiness." A third comment read, "I like the attention-to-detail here. There are no shoes for the mascot."

For the uninitiated, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held today between 12.05pm to 1pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the rituals. Reportedly, the 'auspicious muhurta' will last for 84 seconds only.