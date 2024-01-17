Hyderabad Man Makes Ladoo Weighing More Than 1000kg To Offer At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Representative image

The country is gearing up to with the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir On January 22, 2024. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing an 11-day ritual with a sattvic diet for the ceremony, people from across India are thronging Ayodhya with their offerings. We recently came across one such news where a man from Hyderabad made more than 1000kg laddoo to offer at Ram Mandir. According to an ANI report, the person, named Nagabhushan Reddy, prepared 1,265Kg laddu that will be taken to the Temple on January 17 (today).

Also Read: Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Besan Ladoo Earns GI Tag Ahead Of Consecration Day

Reportedly, around 30 people worked non-stop for 24 hours to prepare the ladoo, and it took them around four hours to assemble the ladoo. According to Nagabhushan Reddy, this massive ladoo will be carried in a refrigerated glass box.

Also Read: PM Modi Follows Sattvic Diet Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. pic.twitter.com/JPricSOoHW — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

"I have owned a catering service called Shree Ram Catering since 2000. When the Bhoomi Pooja of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was happening, we thought to ourselves as to what offering could be given to Sri Ram. Later, we came up with the idea that from the day of the Bhoomi Pooja to the day of the temple opening, each day we'll give 1Kg laddu," Nagabhushan Reddy told ANI while explaining the reason for making 1265kg ladoo.

He also mentioned that they will travel by road with the refrigerated ladoo box. "We are starting the journey from Hyderabad on January 17 and traveling by road," Reddy stated.

Dushasan, a person who made the ladoo, weighed in, "I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have such a huge work." He also mentioned that the ladoo is made in such a way that it won't get damaged during the travel.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam also announced its decision to send ladoo prasadam to devotees attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.