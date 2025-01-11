Ram Temple Event Was On Jan 22, Why Its Anniversary Is Celebrated On Jan 11

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be observed on January 11, 2025, instead of January 22 — the consecration date in 2024.

The decision to shift the celebration date stems from the trust's desire to follow the traditional Hindu calendar rather than the Gregorian one.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the consecration ceremony took place on Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, also known as Kurma Dwadashi, the 12th day of the waxing moon in the month of Paush. In 2025, this auspicious date falls on January 11.

प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी के पावन पर्व पर आप सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ



— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 11, 2025

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the trust wrote, “The first anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 11, 2025. This occasion will be known as ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi'.”

To commemorate the first anniversary, the temple trust has planned a series of rituals, prayers, and cultural programmes from January 11 to January 13. These events will give devotees and saints a chance to honour Lord Ram and participate in the temple's ongoing spiritual journey.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024, was attended by thousands of devotees and dignitaries. While the core structure was ready for the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, the entire temple complex is still under construction. Initially slated for completion by June 2025, the project has been delayed to September 2025.

The construction of the Ram Temple comes after a prolonged legal battle that concluded with the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the temple in November 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation, declared the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol as the advent of a new era.

The first anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 11, 2025. This occasion will be known as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," and shall feature the following programs:



— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 26, 2024

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, the temple spans 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and rises to a height of 161 feet. Once fully completed, it will feature three floors, 392 intricately carved pillars and 44 gates.

Since the consecration, Ayodhya has emerged as a major pilgrimage hub. In the first half of 2024, Uttar Pradesh attracted 32.98 crore tourists, with Ayodhya and Varanasi accounting for a significant share, according to state tourism data.