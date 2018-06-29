Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Engagement Party: French Luxury Food Brand Likely To Wow Guests!

Highlights Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement will take place tomorrow Akash and Shloka's pre-engagement party has made a splash French uber-luxury brand Laduree will reportedly serve guests on June 30

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani is all set to be wed to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, and the celebrations are in full swing. Last night, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-engagement bash for the beaming young couple. The wedding date for the lovely couple has reportedly been set for some time in December, but the lead up to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement which will take place this Saturday on June 30th has already started dominating headlines across the country. Social media websites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are rife with pictures and videos from last night's grand affair and pictures of all the celebrities who attended it are trending everywhere. The venue for the high-profile event was Mukesh Ambani's luxurious 27-storey Mumbai residence- Antilia.

Details about the wedding and the engagement have been kept under wraps, but social media is abuzz with reports about which companies and brands have been roped in to manage the engagement party tomorrow. According to the blog Wedding Sutra, a French uber-luxurious food brand called Laduree is likely to be serving the guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement. Although, there has been no word from the Ambanis themselves confirming these reports, we wouldn't be surprised if this indeed is the case. You can't expect anything but the absolute best at the Ambani engagement party, after all!

Established in 1862, Laduree, Paris is a globally acknowledged pastisserie and luxury dessert brand, with outlets all across Europe, Middle East and Asia, including Singapore, Dubai, New York and Lose Angeles and even Toronto in Canada. According to their official website Laduree, Paris provides special services at weddings in various countries across the world and supply assorted treats as well as wedding cakes. According to Wedding Sutra, the menu for the engagement is likely to be designed by Mumbai-based catering company Foodlink Banquets & Catering, which caters for events across the globe. According to the information about the company on Wedding Sutra's website, Foodlink specializes in catering for lavish, multi-day affairs, for which a team of chefs is assembled from various parts of the world.

The blog also claimed that more gourmet brands from London and New York will be whipping up delightful dishes for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement. If these reports are true then guests at the Ambani-Mehta engagement party are sure to truly get a taste of the world in one place.