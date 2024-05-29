Airplane Food Got You Feeling Bloated? These 9 Pointers Will Have You Flying High (Without The Gas!)

In-flight meals can cause gas

As you settle into your seat for a long flight, the last thing you want is to be plagued by uncomfortable bloating and gas. It's a common complaint among travellers, and the culprit might just be hiding in your in-flight meal tray. Nutrition Consultant Neha Sahaya took to Instagram to shed light on why gas and bloating occur during air travel and offers simple strategies to keep them at bay. "Airplane food, also known as 'airline food,' in long journeys has been linked to bloating, gas, and discomfort in certain people for many reasons," Neha Sahaya wrote in the caption of the post.

Here Are the Reasons for Gas/Bloating During Flights, According to the Expert:

1. High Sodium Content:

Sodium is used as a preservative and flavour enhancer in airline meals, which frequently have a high sodium content. Ingesting too much salt can cause bloating and water retention.

2. Cabin Pressure and Altitude:

Our bodies may be impacted by the cabin pressure and altitude when we are flying. High altitudes' lowered air pressure can cause gas in our stomachs to expand, which can make us feel bloated and uncomfortable. Furthermore, dehydration can worsen bloating, and the dry air in the cabin can exacerbate this condition.

3. Limited Movement:

Long flights often require passengers to sit for prolonged periods, which restricts their ability to move around physically. Decreased activity and inactivity are factors that can impede digestion and cause bloating.

4. Gas-Inducing Foods:

Some people may experience gas and bloat from certain foods that are frequently served on aeroplanes, such as beans, cabbage, and carbonated drinks. The effects may worsen if these foods are consumed in a small area with little room for movement.

How to Avoid Gas During Flights - Expert Advice to Reduce Bloating:

To combat bloating while flying, here are some expert-backed tips:

1. Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the flight. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, as they can contribute to dehydration.

2. Avoid Carbonated Beverages:

Skip the fizzy drinks, as carbonated beverages can increase gas and bloating.

3. Limit Sodium Intake:

Be mindful of the sodium content in your in-flight meals and snacks. Opt for lower-sodium options when available.

4. Move and Stretch:

Take regular breaks to stretch your legs and move around the cabin. Simple exercises like ankle rolls and shoulder shrugs can help improve circulation and alleviate discomfort.

5. Avoid Gas-Inducing Foods:

Choose snacks that are easy on the stomach and less likely to cause gas, such as nuts, fruit, and lean protein.

Nourishing Food Options for Your Carry-On:

To ensure a comfortable journey, the consultant suggested packing some nourishing snacks to enjoy during your flight:

1. Stuffed Parathas:

These hearty Indian flatbreads filled with savoury fillings like potatoes or paneer are more filling and satisfying than lighter options like theplas.

2. Fruit with Skin:

Opt for fruits with skins intact, such as bananas, apples, or oranges, which provide fibre and hydration.

3. Unsalted Nuts and Dates:

Pack a mix of unsalted nuts and dried fruits like dates for a satisfying and energy-boosting snack.

4. Chicken or Paneer with Rice and Veggies:

Prepare a simple meal of grilled chicken or paneer with rice and steamed vegetables for a balanced and nutritious option.



By following these simple strategies and packing nourishing snacks, you can enjoy a comfortable and bloat-free flight.

