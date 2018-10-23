Air Pollution: Ayurveda Concoction To Keep Scratchy Throat At Bay

The winter season is fast approaching and the smog in the air has started to appear. The air pollution has affected a lot of people in the past and is continuing to do so. There is no denying the fact that the pollution levels in the National Capital are at an alarming level. The polluted air that we inhale air can turn out to be quite dangerous for our overall health. It leads to respiratory issues and constant coughing and sneezing, which are, of course, not good for our health. Since controlling the air contamination is not entirely in our hands, a lot can be done at our end to minimise the effects of this toxic air that we are breathing. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Ginger, tulsi, turmeric and black pepper can do wonders to keep scratchy throat at bay."



Here Is An Ayurdeva Concoction To Keep Scratchy Throat At Bay:



Ingredients Required:



Water - 1 cup

Ginger - 1 small piece

Tulsi- 4-5 leaves

Turmeric - a pinch

Black Pepper - 5 seeds

Honey - 1 teaspoon

Rock Salt - a pinch (optional)



How To Make This Ayurvedic Concoction:



1) To begin with, take a pan and add water to it. Heat it on high flame and allow it to boil. Once it starts boiling, add in ginger, tulsi leaves, a pinch of turmeric and black pepper seeds.



2) Now, boil the concoction on low flame till the water reduces to half a cup. Once this is done, remove it from the stove and pour it in a cup. Add one teaspoon of honey and your concoction is ready. You can add in rock salt if you have phlegm.



This Ayurveda home remedy for cough is all-natural. It can provide relief from scratchy throat. Honey will help soothe the irritation in throat.



So, what are you waiting for? Bring this Ayurveda recipe to your rescue and save throat from the air pollution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.