Aerobic Exercises May Prevent Alzheimer’s; Try These Foods Too

Indulging in aerobic exercises like spinning, running, walking may be three times more effective than other types of exercise in delaying the risk of Alzheimer's disease as well as improving cognitive function in older adults. According to the study published in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, people who engage in aerobic exercises may prevent age-related conditions like memory loss. Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common form of dementia, is a brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills over time in adults.

The findings revealed that older adults at risk for or who have Alzheimer's, who did aerobic exercise by itself experienced a three times greater level of improvement in their ability to think and make decisions than those who participated in combined aerobic training and strength training exercise.

Older adults in the non-exercise group faced declines in cognitive function. However, those who exercised showed small improvements in cognitive function no matter what type of exercise they did.

Apart from engaging in a physical activity, you can also include these important foods that will help delay age-related memory loss. We list down the following foods good for your memory.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old spice with plethora of benefits to offer. According to studies, people who consume turmeric on a daily basis have shown better brain performance than those who didn't, which is why Indians are lesser prone to such conditions. Add more of it in your curries and milk.

2. Vitamin C rich foods

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps in combating disease-causing free radicals. Include foods like strawberry, broccoli, lemon and other citrus fruits in your daily diet.

3. Green leafy veggies

Leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin K and folic acid that help the brain function with ease, green leafy vegetables also help boost memory and prevent dementia.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds, fatty fish and walnuts are known to be good for your brain.

With Inputs from IANS