Adulterated Sweets, Bakery Items Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized In A Hyderabad Raid

Food safety authorities in Hyderabad have seized adulterated and substandard food items worth around Rs 2 lakh during a special drive conducted against food adulteration in the Mailardevpally area, police said. The action was carried out on April 8 within the limits of Mailardevpally Police Station, following inspections at several food manufacturing units engaged in the production of sweets, bakery products and packaged snack items, according to the Hyderabad Police, which shared details of the drive on X. As per reports, the snacks were being manufactured under the names “Karachi Polo” and “Ring Light.”

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Substandard Snacks, Bakery Items Seized

During the raid, officials discovered that these food items were being prepared in extremely unhygienic and unsafe conditions, posing a serious threat to public health. Authorities said adulterated and substandard food items were being produced or stored at the inspected units, prompting immediate seizure. The drive led to the seizure of food items valued at approximately Rs 2,00,000 from four manufacturing units operating in different parts of Hyderabad.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 – 𝗦𝗲𝗶𝘇𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗜𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



On 08.04.2026, a special drive against food adulteration was conducted within the limits of PS Mailardevpally. Inspections were carried… pic.twitter.com/CP9um6Utsi — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) April 8, 2026

Unit-Wise Seizure Details

As per Hyderabad Mail, officials identified the units from which the seized items were recovered as:

Maruthi Foods, Kattedan, where kurkure‑type snacks worth around Rs 15,000 were confiscated

Indian Bakery and Sweets House, from which biscuits and other bakery products valued at approximately Rs 15,000 were seized

Krishna Food Products, Laxmiguda, where mixture items worth about Rs 10,000 were found to be substandard

BS Food Products, Laxmiguda, which accounted for the largest seizure, with eatables valued at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh confiscated during the raid

Officials said the seized items were unsafe for consumption and did not comply with prescribed food safety standards.

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Cases Registered, Investigation Ongoing

The Hyderabad Police said cases have been registered against the owners of all four units under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Authorities noted that the drive was part of ongoing enforcement efforts to curb unsafe food manufacturing practices and ensure compliance with food safety norms. Police and food safety officials said similar inspections and special drives will continue across the city to protect public health.