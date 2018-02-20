Acne May Up The Risk Of Depression; Here’s How You May Get A Clear Skin Naturally!

According to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, people who have acne may have an increased chance of a diagnosis of major depressive disorder spikes by more than 60 percent compared to the general population. Dermatologists and other doctors treating acne should keep an eye on patients' mood symptoms as well, and start treatment or make a psychological referral if depression is present. According to the researchers, acne, the most common skin condition, includes whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, cysts and nodules that affect the face, shoulders, back, chest and upper arms.

Past research has found that roughly two-thirds of acne patients are adults, not teenagers, and that depression is common, with about 10 percent of female acne patients also experiencing depression symptoms. While it is intuitive that acne may have negative impact on mood, the study assessed whether there was an increased risk of clinical depression.

For the study, the researchers used a large UK database of medical records and analysed information on patients from 7 to 50 years of age, focusing on 134,437 people with a new acne diagnosis and 1,731,608 similar patients without acne. After following both groups for about 15 years, researchers found that among acne patients, the probability of developing major depressive disorder was 18.5 percent, while in general population it was 12 percent. The researchers found that acne increased the risk of developing clinical depression by 63 percent.

Here's how you can naturally treat acne

Acne and pimples are a sign of that the body is eliminating toxic and excessive oil, produced in the sebaceous glands. Over production of oil generally causes the dead skin cells to clump and form acne or pimple. Your diet may help manage your skin conditions and help you get a flawless skin. Here's what you need to eat and avoid to prevent acne.

1. Avoid foods with high glycemic index

Researches have shown that a low glycemic diet may help wipe off acne completely. It is because people who take low glycemic diet have lower levels of androgens in the blood. Do not consume refined grains, sugar, corn syrup, sugar and white flour in your diet. Manage your blood sugar levels with a natural diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, whole grains, legumes, etc.

2. Slash iodine content from your diet

Acne is said to be closely related to excess iodine in your diet. Make sure you do not cut down on iodine completely, but reduce the intake, which will then do wonders on your skin.

3. Add zinc in your diet

Zinc is a mineral in your body that has anti-inflammatory properties and inhibits acne-causing bacteria. Include zinc-rich foods like kidney beans, oysters, red meat and pumpkin seeds.

4. Include omega-3 fatty acids

Aim to eat more fish, chia seeds and flax seeds, which are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Consult a doctor in case of excessive acne.