A 20 Minute Visit To Park Could Help Cut Stress: Try These Foods Too

A mere visit to park for twenty minutes could help alleviate stress, mental fatigue and improve mood, revealed a latest study published in International Journal of Environmental Health Research. Previous studies have also suggested that a park visit can impact emotional well-being to a great extent, the current study also intended to validate the findings of previous research and investigate the link. The study was conducted by a group of researchers from the University of Alabama.

The findings suggest that spending only twenty minutes in a park may help make you a happier person regardless of whether you are engaging in a physical activity or not. The contact with mother nature could also help alleviate stress and make you feel less mentally exhausted.

Participants who visited park reported an improvement in emotional well-being. The team studied 100 adults who visited local park in urban areas. Their life satisfaction was also significantly higher.



The levels of physical activity was not found to be related to the improved emotional well-being.

This means that potentially all people can benefit from time in a park, said Gavin R. Jenkins from the varsity.



"If you cannot be physically active due to ageing, a disability or any other limitations, the study implies a person can still gain health benefits just from a visit to a local park," he added.



"There is increasing pressure on green space within urban settings. Planners and developers look to replace green space with residential and commercial property. The challenge facing cities is that there is an increasing evidence about the value of city parks but we continue to see the demise of theses spaces," Jenkins noted.



(With inputs IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.