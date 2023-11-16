9 Diet Hacks That Say 'Goodbye' To Under-Eye Circles - No Expensive Creams Needed

Under eye dark circles can be reduced with a good diet.

Waking up to those scary dark circles under the eyes - it's a nightmare all of us dread. Dark circles can sometimes be a persistent problem, often revealing more than just a lack of sleep. However, the good news is that a good diet can play a pivotal role in minimizing those pesky circles, offering a holistic approach to skincare. Imagine getting rid of dark circles without investing in expensive cosmetics! Understanding the causes and knowing the foods you should be eating may help bid farewell to those under-eye shadows, most likely, for good!

What Are The Main Causes Of Dark Circles?

Dark circles stem from diverse causes - it could be a sedentary lifestyle or just genetics at play. Medical News Today shared some of the most common causes of dark circles, including:

Improper sleep

Allergies, including hay fever

Hyperpigmentation (when the body produces more melanin)

Reduced and dropping levels of fatty tissue around the eyes

Thinning skin under the eyes

Iron deficiency

Overexposure to sunlight

Smoking

Thyroid

Not drinking enough water

Risk factors like older age intensify these circles due to the natural loss of fatty tissue and skin thinning around the eyes. A tear trough, associated with ageing, accentuates dark circles. Understanding these triggers is crucial for effective dietary interventions.

How Can You Remove/Reduce Dark Circles: Expert Diet Tips

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur suggests adding 5 important micronutrients to the diet to reduce dark circles. She highlighted them in an Instagram post:

1. Vitamin C:

Known for minimizing damage caused by free radicals, sources like lemon, amla, kiwi, bell peppers, guava, berries, and oranges should find a regular place in your diet.

2. Lycopene:

A potent ally against pigmentation, sources like tomatoes, watermelon, red bell peppers, carrots, and guava should be embraced for their skin-loving benefits.

3. Iron:

Vital for oxygen supply to tissues, iron-rich foods like spinach, pumpkin seeds, raisins, prunes, legumes, lentils, and leafy greens contribute to healthier skin.

4. Vitamin E:

Abundant in antioxidants, foods like sunflower seeds, almonds, avocados, peanuts, and sweet potatoes support the fight against free radicals.

5. Vitamin K:

Renowned for its tissue-repairing abilities, green leafy veggies like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, mustard greens, and lettuce can aid in rejuvenating damaged skin.

Consultant nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares simple yet effective home remedies to prevent and reduce dark circles:

6. Homemade Natural Tea:

Create a concoction of ginger, tulsi, and kesar, sweetened with honey. Ginger and tulsi, with their medicinal properties, make for an excellent addition to your daily morning ritual.

7. Healthy Evening Snack:

Swap unhealthy snacks for a mix of peanuts, jaggery, and coconut. Combining these ingredients in a bowl provides a nutrient-rich 4 pm snack, contributing to overall skin health.

8. Homemade Face Cleanser:

Say no to commercial soaps and face washes. Instead, prepare a face cleanser using besan (gram flour) and fresh milk. This natural alternative cleanses your face without stripping it of essential moisture.

9. Early Dinner And Proper Sleep:

Have your dinner early so your body digests it properly and absorbs the nutrients. Early dinner means early bedtime, which will also help you prevent under-eye dark circles.

Reducing dark circles isn't just about external treatments; it's a holistic approach that includes dietary choices. With simple home remedies, you're not just aiming for brighter eyes but also nurturing your skin from within.