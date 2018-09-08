7 Vitamin A Rich Foods That Are Good For Your Eyesight

Your eyes are the windows to the world; unfortunately, we tend to exploit and overuse them by watching computer and mobile screens for longer hours. It is very important to take care of your eyes and keep them healthy in order to reduce the risk of developing eye conditions like cataract, glaucoma, poor night vision and dry eyes. To ward off the risk, it is imperative to maintain a healthy and well-balanced diet that is rich in vitamin A. Vitamin A is an antioxidant that plays a crucial role in vision. It helps the surface of the eye, reducing the risk of developing infections. A lack of vitamin A may cause the cornea to become very dry, leading to clouding of the front of the eye and, in some cases, vision loss. So if you are not loading up on enough vitamin A for the day, you must include these foods to keep your eye health in check.

Vitamin A rich foods that help keep your eyes healthy

1. Carrots

One of the richest sources of vitamin A is carrot. It is said that just one carrot has over 200 percent of your daily value of vitamin A, plus it has got other essential nutrients like vitamins B, K, and C, as well as fibre and magnesium.

2. Peaches

The yummy fruit is said to have about 10 percent of vitamin A, but they are said to be super healthy for your eyes. Make sure you add some peaches to your diet.

3. Apricots

These delicious and sweet fruits are the perfect go-to snacks and are packed with vitamin A and other important nutrients and antioxidants that help keep your eyes healthy.

4. Spinach

Spinach is yet another food that has a good amount of vitamin A along with iron that keeps your eyes healthy. Just one cup of spinach can give you 100 percent of vitamin A.

5. Mangoes

Mangoes may be high in sweetness and calories, but one mango doesn't harm; in fact, it can only help keep your eyes healthy. A cupful of mangoes can give you upto 35 percent of vitamin A.

6. Papaya

Papaya has got tons of nutrients and minerals along with antioxidants and enzymes that are beneficial for your overall health. It is said that papayas give 29 percent of your daily value of vitamin A.

7. Red bell peppers

You heard us! Add red bell peppers to your food more often, as it they give you about 75 percent of vitamin A along with lycopene and vitamin C that help keep your eyes and health in check.

Check for any allergies before switching to these foods or consult a doctor who will be able to tell you better about your vitamin A deficiency.