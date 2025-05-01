Nourish Your Vision With These Expert-Approved Healthy Foods And Habits

Do you have tired, dry, and itchy eyes? Anyone who spends a lot of time in front of a screen would answer in the affirmative. Every day, the average adult spends almost seven hours in front of a screen either for work, shopping, streaming or scrolling. It goes without saying that too much screen time can quickly strain the eyes. Aside from limiting screen time, there are other ways to improve your eye health. What is the most effective method? Eating a healthy meal full of nutrients that support the eyes. Fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares specific nutrients and food items to consume that will help you improve your eyesight. In his latest Instagram post, he writes, "Over the last 14 years, we've worked with people across age groups—from kids with screen fatigue to seniors with vision issues—and one thing's clear: what you eat deeply impacts your eye health. We've seen improvements in clients: reduced dryness, better vision, less strain—and sometimes even slowed degeneration when paired with lifestyle changes."

Here are the nutrients you should consume for improved eye function and repair:1. Vitamin A – supports night vision2. Lutein & Zeaxanthin – protect from light damage3. Vitamin E, C & Zinc – slow age-related decline4. Omega-3s – reduce dry eyes and support the retina

According to Luke Coutinho, the above-mentioned nutrients can be found in foods like spinach (rich in lutein & zeaxanthin), carrots (high in beta-carotene and vitamin A), chia, flax, walnuts, hemp, fatty fish or fish oil, (rich in Omega-3), almonds (excellent source of vitamin E) and Indian Gooseberry (loaded with vitamin C). "Foods like bell peppers, pumpkin seeds and blueberries also support eye health," he added.

Luke Coutinho shares some additional lifestyle factors that matter just as much in maintaining eye health.

1. 20-20-20 rule – Every 20 mins, look 20 ft away for 20 secs

2. Prioritise deep sleep – your eyes repair while you rest

3. Morning sunlight (indirect) supports eye function

4. Palming & eye yoga – improve circulation & reduce fatigue

5. Wear UV-protective sunglasses outdoors

6. Stay hydrated – prevents dryness

7. Adjust screen brightness – reduce strain at night

8. Avoid smoking & excess alcohol – both increase degeneration risk

9. Control blood sugar & BP – essential for eye vessel health

10. Limit exposure to pollution/UV without protection

11. Cut down screen time and take regular breaks

Follow these tips to improve your eye health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.