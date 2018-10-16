6 Protein-Rich Vegetables For Kids And Their Growth & Development

If you are parents to little ones, you may know how important it is for the kids to inculcate healthy eating habits while they are growing. It is critical to make them learn the importance of nutrients that are essential for overall growth and development. One of the most crucial parts of nutrients is protein as it is the building block of the body and is needed for muscle growth and repair, to have strong bones and strong mind. About 10 to 20 percent of your calories should come from protein. We all know how fussy kids can get if they do not like their veggies. However, it is important to feed them with the right foods. So how would you do it? We tell you some protein-rich vegetables that you can cook up in interesting ways, but first know how much protein do kids actually need per day.

As per the USDA Dietary Guidelines, here's how much protein kids should actually get on a daily basis.

Age Daily Protein Recommendation 1–3 years 13 grams 4–8 years 19 grams 9–13 years 34 grams Girls 14–18 years 46 grams Boys 14–18 years 52 grams

Protein-rich vegetables for kids

1. Broccoli

We know kids generally don't like green vegetables, but broccoli is one protein-rich veggie that you could cook up in so many interesting ways. You can cook broccoli and cheese paratha, broccoli cutlets, broccoli chips or a creamy broccoli dip for their snacks. We bet, they'd love it. 1 medium stalk of broccoli contains more than four grams of protein.

(Also Read: 6 Excellent Sources Of Vegetarian Protein For Your Daily Diet)

2. Green peas (matar)

Green peas are delicious but healthy too. A cupful of peas contain over eight grams of protein. If your kid thinks these are mushy and unappetising, make some pea-cheese fingers, dips, or kachoris to ensure that peas don't taste that bad.

3. Okra (bhindi)

A cupful of bhindi has about two grams of protein. The best to make your kid love bhindi is to make kurkuri bhindi. This crunchy baked or fried delight will surely be her/her favourite dish to binge-on.

4. Mushrooms

About a cupful of mushrooms has over three grams of protein. Chop the mushrooms in micro-sized style and add them into their cheese or potato sandwiches. Mushrooms don't really have a peculiar taste, so they will never know what they just ate.

(Also Read: 6 Signs You Are Eating Too Much Protein)

5. Potato

Potatoes are indeed everybody's favourite and surprisingly, they have sufficient amount of proteins to offer. A medium potato with skin has about five grams of protein. Try not to fry them and instead bake or boil them to avoid giving the kids unhealthy junk. Potatoes are not that bad after all.

6. Sweet corn

Sweet corn is nutritious as it is tasty. One sweet corn has over five grams of protein. Use them in sandwiches, pastas, or instant noodles to add some crunch in the dishes.

Do include these protein-rich veggies in your little-one's diet and don't forget to check for allergies.