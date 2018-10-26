6 Health Benefits Of Living Caffeine-Free

We all consume some form of caffeine in our daily lives; in fact, coffee is the most common form of caffeine that is consumed worldwide. Caffeine has many health benefits to offer; some of them include- helps keep your energy levels high, helps you lose weight, improves digestion and most importantly boosts your heart function. While it may be a great way to keep healthy, excessive consumption of caffeine can be extremely harmful. Some of the common side-effects of caffeine are restlessness, nervousness, excitement, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, increased urination and muscle twitching among others. You tend to become addicted to it, which is even worse. So, it is best to avoid caffeine as it can have more health benefits that you may have thought. We list out some amazing benefits of staying caffeine-free and ensuring that you live a healthy and fit life.

Health benefits of staying caffeine-free

So, if you are avoiding caffeine in any form, chances are you may experience the following benefits.

1. Better sleep

Your habit of consuming caffeine regularly affects your sleep significantly. Studies have shown that daily coffee intake may alter your sleep cycle, causing restless sleep and daytime lethargy and drowsiness. Moreover, you may get less time to sleep, which may make you more moody and lazy. Leaving caffeine in every way can help you get back your sleep in a healthy way.

2. Better absorption of nutrients

The tannins in caffeine may possibly inhibit some of the absorption of nutrients like calcium, iron and B vitamins. Therefore, it is important to leave caffeine to ensure that these nutrients are being absorbed properly and efficiently. Calcium, iron and B vitamins are important nutrients for healthy bones and a healthy body.

3. Whiter and healthier teeth

Believe it or not, coffee tends to stain your teeth. It is due to the high levels of tannins that are present in the drink that cause build-up and discoloured tooth enamel. The acidity in caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee along with soda can also lead to enamel wear and tear.

4. Manages blood pressure

Not depending on caffeine can be good for your blood pressure. It has been shown to up the blood pressure levels due to its stimulatory effect on the nervous system.

5. A healthy digestion

Caffeine intake can come with a host of unpleasant digestive issues. It creates a laxative effect, which stimulates the bowels. Consuming large amounts may loose stools.

6. You will see a difference on your skin

Caffeine is said to interfere with collagen formation by decreasing collagen synthesis in human skin. So, leaving caffeine will only mean that you skin, hair and nails may look only better than before.

Go on and try eliminating caffeine and experience positive changes in your body and life!