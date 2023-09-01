6 Delicious And Easy Snacks You Can Make With Leftover Rice

You can make several types of snacks using leftover rice

Leftovers can often be a huge problem to deal with. If some foods are not consumed immediately after being cooked, they lose their taste or even become unsafe to eat. But not rice. Far from being a burden, leftover rice can actually be a useful ingredient in itself. You can turn leftover plain rice into a variety of tasty dishes, including tava pulao, lemon rice, curd rice and others. But there are also more creative ways to use it. Wondering how? Here are 5 ways in which you can transform your leftover cooked rice into mouth-watering snacks:

Leftover Rice Recipes: 5 Yummy Snacks You Can Make With Leftover Rice:

1. Rice Tikki

Leftover Rice Recipes: You can use cooked rice to make yummy tikkis. Photo Credit: iStock

Want a different type of veg tikki? Then use some cooked rice to make this one. Along with rice, this snack contains the goodness of veggies as well as the flavours of desi masalas. It is simple to prepare and has a unique taste. You are thus guaranteed to impress guests with this leftover rice tikki. Click here for the recipe.

2. Rice Vadi

Craving something crisp and deep-fried during your tea time? This leftover rice vadi will come to your rescue. It requires just a handful of ingredients and can be ready in just 10 minutes. Quick and delicious, it might just become your go-to evening snack. Read the full recipe here.

3. Rice Pops

Another delightful fried treat you must taste is leftover rice pops. These also don't require any fancy ingredients or techniques - just some creativity. These rice pops can be a wonderful option for a party appetiser, as they are small and easy to pass around. Watch the recipe video here.

Leftover Rice Recipes: Make crispy pops (plain or cheesy) using cooked rice. Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cheese Burst Rice Balls

Give your rice pops a cheesy upgrade with this recipe! This snack is so yummy, that people won't even realise you've used leftover rice to make it. Kids as well as adults will relish this cheesy indulgence. Try making it at least once. Watch the recipe video here.

5. Rice Muthia

Muthia (or muthiya) is a popular Gujarati delicacy made using besan, methi and spices. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has come up with an interesting twist to this snack in the form of leftover rice muthia. It is as lip-smacking as the original version. What also makes this treat stand out is that it can be steamed and thus requires less oil than the others. Watch the recipe video here.

6. Rice Pancake

When we think of rice and sweet dishes, kheer comes to mind. Most of us don't make the connection to pancakes. But rice pancakes are actually a wonderful breakfast or snack option. You can experiment with toppings and come up with your own version of this treat. Find the detailed recipe here.

What do you generally do with leftover rice? Do you have any special dishes you make with it? Let us know in the comments below.

