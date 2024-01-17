Leftover Khichdi Sitting In Your Fridge? Don't Reheat - Reinvent! 5 Ways To Do It

Khichdi is one of the most loved Indian dishes.

Khichdi, the humble one-pot wonder, often finds itself on our plates. At the same time, we are often left with a good amount of khichdi that is untouched. We know you love khichdi, but you may not want to have it again in the next meal - we get it! What if we told you your leftover khichdi could undergo a delicious makeover? The simple dal-rice preparation can lend itself to a delightful transformation. Prepare to be amazed as we share five creative and utterly delectable ways to breathe new life into your last meal's khichdi.

Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Khichdi To Enjoy Another Delicious Meal:

1. Anda Khichdi For A Morning Fiesta:

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Anda Khichdi is here to make it memorable. Take your leftover khichdi and combine it with scrambled eggs sauteed in an onion-tomato mixture seasoned with spices. This fusion dish is a hearty start to your day, blending the comfort of khichdi with the protein punch of eggs. Click here to learn the complete recipe.

2. Khichdi Parantha To Give A Twist To Classic Indian Breakfast:

Turn your leftover khichdi into a flaky delight by transforming it into Khichdi Parantha. Begin by mixing the khichdi with whole wheat flour, adding a pinch of salt and a drizzle of ghee. Knead the mixture into a soft dough. Divide the dough into small balls and roll them out into round paranthas. Cook the paranthas until golden brown on both sides. Serve these crispy, khichdi-infused paranthas with a side of pickle or yogurt. It's a delightful twist that elevates the simple khichdi into a flavoursome, flaky affair.

3. Khichdi Idli For A Unique South Indian Food Experience:

Enjoy idlis with lots of flavours. Take your leftover khichdi and mix it with a batter made from rice flour, urad dal (black gram), and a pinch of baking soda. Pour the mixture into idli moulds and steam until the idlis are soft and fluffy. The result? Soft, spongy idlis with the comforting taste of khichdi. Serve these Khichdi Idlis with coconut chutney and sambar for breakfast or a snack.

Tikki is loved by everyone as an evening snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Khichdi Tikki To Enjoy Crispy Delight in Every Bite:

Transform your khichdi into crispy, golden brown Khichdi tikkis that will leave your taste buds wanting more. Start by mixing breadcrumbs, chopped onions, green chillies, and a dash of garam masala into your leftover khichdi. Form this mixture into small patties or tikkis. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the tikkis until they turn golden on both sides. The result? Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside Khichdi Tikkis. Serve with mint chutney or ketchup for a scrumptious snack that's perfect for any gathering.

5. Khichdi Pakoda For A Perfect Rainy Day Treat:

Rainy days call for a steaming cup of tea and some crispy pakodas. Why not use leftover khichdi to make unique pakodas? To make these delightful bites, mix besan (gram flour), chopped onions, green chillies, and a pinch of baking soda with your leftover khichdi. The consistency should be such that you can easily form small pakodas. Heat oil in a pan and drop spoonfuls of the mixture into it. Fry until the pakodas are golden and crisp. Enjoy these Khichdi Pakodas with a hot cup of chai for the perfect rainy-day indulgence.

Leftover khichdi is no longer just a simple reheatable meal; it's waiting to be turned into other amazing delights with the help of your culinary creativity.

