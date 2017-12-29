5 Superfoods That Will Help You Burn Belly Fat

Highlights Losing weight may look like a big task A healthy lifestyle and balanced diet can help you achieve your goal We enlist some superfoods that are known to burn the belly fat

It is holiday time and you may agree it is the time to binge on yummy food and gain those extra pounds. However, you would also know how desperately you would want to get rid of the stubborn belly fat that's not ready to shed even a bit. In order to lose weight, you need your calorie intake to be less than your total daily calories burned. Losing weight may look like a big task, but a few exercises, a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet can help you achieve the desired goal. We enlist some superfoods that are known to burn the belly fat and further cleanse your system for proper functioning.

1. Green tea

Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory and it has been bagged as one of the top health trends of the year 2017. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks.

3. Cocoa

Cocoa is high in flavonoids, or plant chemicals that are good for the heart and brain. According to the research conducted by Harvard Medical Schools, it can ward off diseases and help to cut cholesterol. It is said that consuming cocoa aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate mood and suppress appetite. You can have a piece or two of dark chocolate as it contains high amount of cocoa.

4. Ajwain seeds

Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast.

5. Moong dal

Moong dal is full of vitamins A, B, C and E and many minerals like calcium, potassium and iron. Replace fatty foods with moong dal as it makes for a brilliant weight loss food that is also rich in fiber and protein that are great tools for weight loss.