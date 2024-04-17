5 Nutrients That Make You Look And Feel Fabulous (Even After A Long Flight!)

Vital nutrients for frequent flyers. (Image Credit: iStock)

For many people, air travel has become a frequent activity. One day you're traveling to a different city for work, and then on another for your long-awaited vacation. While it certainly saves us a lot of time, there are also certain health problems that you may encounter while travelling. Dehydration, inability to sleep, lack of energy, brain fog, constipation, and bloating are some of the most common ones that you may experience. These can cause discomfort and spoil your overall flying experience. Luckily, you can combat these issues by being more mindful of what you eat and drink daily. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her Instagram handle to share some vital ingredients that all frequent flyers must have in their diet. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Vital Nutrients Frequent Flyers Must Have In Their Diet, As Per The Expert:

1. B Vitamins:

According to the nutritionist, it is essential for frequent flyers to incorporate B vitamins into their diet. This is because these vitamins help provide energy to our bodies and keep us active for longer periods. If your diet is enriched with B vitamins, you'll be better able to combat fatigue while travelling and handle jet lag symptoms later on. She recommends getting these vitamins from rice, lentils, sunflower seeds, and yogurt.

2. Probiotics:

Batra also suggests adding probiotics to your daily diet. She says that probiotics aid in improving gut health and digestion and can help prevent stomach-related issues such as constipation and bloating. While travelling, it is common to face these problems as we are constantly eating outside food. You can prevent them by adding yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut to your diet. Apart from this, she also recommends drinking kombucha.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids offer numerous health benefits. As a frequent flyer, you must make a conscious effort to include them in your diet. Why? According to the nutritionist, omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation and support brain health. Air travel can affect our brain functioning due to extended periods spent in the air. This can lead to brain fog, dehydration, and difficulty focusing. Batra suggests that you can avoid these issues by adding salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts to your diet.

4. Magnesium:

A common problem many people face while air travelling is disturbed sleep. Well, you can get restful sleep by enriching your diet with magnesium. Batra says, "Magnesium promotes relaxation, better sleep, and also helps reduce stress." Spinach, pumpkin seeds, avocado, and almonds are some of the best sources of magnesium that can help you achieve this. So, don't delay any further; add these amazing foods to your diet today.

5. Vitamin C:

Dry and dull skin is another issue faced by frequent flyers. Since we are in a closed environment for long hours, our skin can easily get dehydrated. To prevent this, the nutritionist recommends adding vitamin C-rich foods such as oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli to your diet. All of these support skin health and will help nourish it. Apart from this, Batra says that vitamin C can also help strengthen immunity and boost energy levels.

Incorporate these vital nutrients into your daily diet, and see the changes for yourself the next time you travel. Stay fit and healthy!