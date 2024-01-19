5 Natural Ways To Incorporate Laxatives Into Your Daily Routine

Photo Credit: iStock

Let us all agree that a healthy bowel movement every day helps keep us happy, active, and energetic. But do you know why? It is because your bowel pattern is directly linked to your metabolism and digestive health. And we all know how your metabolism helps aid other bodily functions. Now, this brings us to the next question - what do you do to keep up a smooth bowel movement regularly? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra states, add enough laxatives to your diet. Fret not, we are not asking you to pop pills or add supplements to your diet. Instead, make some healthy and mindful food choices in life and enjoy good health every day.

Laxative And Gut Health | Why Is It Important To Add Laxatives To Your Diet:

To put it simply, a laxative is a compound used to treat constipation. It contains chemicals that help increase stool motility, bulk, and frequency-thus relieving temporary constipation. But, according to a WebMD report, when misused or overused, laxatives can have negative effects, including chronic constipation.

This is why health experts stress going for natural laxatives in the form of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, etc., to have smooth bowel movements and avoid constipation.

Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Include Laxatives In Your Daily Diet:

1. Have Enough Fibre:

According to Lovneet Batra, having enough soluble and insoluble fibre on your plate is one of the best ways to fight constipation. She suggests having three servings of vegetables, three to four servings of whole grains or lentils, and two servings of fruits every day for a healthy gut.

2. Stay Hydrated:

The benefits of hydration need no separate introduction. Lovneet Batra suggests having fluids beyond water. While it is important to drink enough water every day, including fluids such as coconut water and buttermilk adds goodness to your diet.

3. Swear By Probiotics:

Let's agree, probiotics are the gut's best friend. So, the expert suggests including dahi, lassi, chaas, and other food ingredients packed with probiotics to produce healthy gut microbes for smooth functioning.

4. Go For Natural Laxatives:

She further suggests including soaked chia seeds, flaxseeds, figs, etc., in your daily diet for overall nutrition. These ingredients, packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, help aid digestion, further lowering the risk of constipation and associated health problems.

5. Add Good Cooking Oils To Your Diet:

Did you know, the oil you use for cooking can also affect your digestive health? As per Nutritionist Batra, cooking oils like extra virgin olive oil and cold-pressed coconut oil make for great natural laxative options to add to your diet.

"Making these simple switches in your diet can significantly impact your digestive health," Lovneet Batra concludes. Eat healthy, and enjoy good gut health!