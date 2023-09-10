5 Masalas You Should Stop Buying Now! Instead, Make Them At Home

Prepare and store these masalas for whenever you need them

Do you know what fascinates us the most in a kitchen? We are not talking about the aesthetically done décor or the fancy utensils in the store. What amazes us the most is the spice rack. Different types of spices of different colour, textures, and aromas take us to the world of mysticism, where a new dish is created every day at some corner of the world. That's the power of spices! You can mix and match and create something new every single day. If you look closely, you will realise that we use more than five to seven types of spices daily to make our meals. That's not all. Our monthly grocery list holds a special spot for the range of spices we buy and refill every month.

What if we say, you do not need to buy every masala on the list? Fret not, we are not asking you to stop using them in your recipes. Instead, we suggest making them at home and enjoy fresh and preservative-free. Today, we will show you how to prepare some of the most popular masalas in an Indian kitchen.

5 Desi Masalas You Can Make At Home:

1. Garam Masala:

Let's begin the list with the most widely used masala in an Indian kitchen. Yes, we are talking about garam masala. Made with a mix of cinnamon, clove, cardamom, nutmeg, bay leaf, and other such spices, it adds a layer of aroma and richness to every dish you add it to. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sambhar Masala:

Although the dish originated in a South Indian kitchen, today sambhar dal is popular across the country. It is flavourful, and wholesome and can be paired with rice, dosa, idli, vada, and more. The best part is that you can sneak vegetables into the recipe, making the meal wholesome. Hence you will find a packet of sambhar masala available in every kitchen. Find the recipe for sambhar masala here.

3. Biryani Masala:

Let us all agree that biryani spells indulgence. Juicy pieces of meat, mixed with aromatic rice and a range of spices, a plate of biryani can impress anyone at any time of the day. Nowadays people make it at home too, which makes it yet more important to know the recipe for the masala - the secret ingredient for biryani's success. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chaat Masala:

Chaat masala can be used in more than one way. As the name goes, this masala is used to level up the flavour of chaat. Besides, you can use it to spice up a salad, sprinkle over pakoda, momo etc. to add a layer of flavour. You can easily find a bottle of chaat masala at every grocery store. But we suggest, making it at home and enjoying it for a long time. Find the recipe here.

5. Chai Masala:

Finally, it's time for the popular chai masala. We feel the list would have remained incomplete without its mention. Masala chai is the most popular version of the beverage in India. If you explore, you will find people making different spice concoctions to add to their tea. We bring you one such masala recipe that will remind you of the chai from your favourite nukkad. Click here for the recipe.

Next time, when you run out of masala, make them at home instead of rushing to the grocery store for a new packet. If you have been making any such spice mix at home, then do not forget to share the recipe with us.