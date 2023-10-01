5 Kitchen Ingredients To Treat Minor Burns And Cuts - Keep Them Handy!

Kitchen ingredients to treat cuts and burns

Trust us, it is absolutely okay to make mistakes while performing your daily chores. But you always should know ways to mend it! Take those minor accidents in the kitchen for instance. We often cut our fingers while chopping vegetables or burn ourselves while cooking. What do you do then? Run for first aid, right? We agree the best practice is to keep antiseptics and band-aids handy; but did you know, your kitchen has some prized ingredients that can come to your immediate rescue? You read that right. Here, we listed some of the most popular kitchen hacks that can be a perfect remedy for your minor cuts and burns. Check them out.

Photo Credit: iStock

Home Remedies 101: 5 Kitchen Ingredients To Treat Minor Cuts And Burns:

1. Turmeric Powder:

Haldi is possibly the most versatile spices in your kitchen. It helps add colour to your food, has several medicinal values, and has been used in traditional medical practice since time immemorial. Did you know, it can be an antiseptic for your minor cuts and burns as well? According to a study, published in the journal Expert Opinion Investigational Drugs, curcumin in turmeric is considered a potent antiseptic that helps reduce inflammation, and redness and soothes the affected area, alleviating pain. It also helps stop bleeding and prevents further infection. All you need to do is, prepare a paste with hot water and turmeric and apply gently on the affected area.

2. Sugar:

You must have seen mothers and grandmothers applying sugar cuts to prevent bleeding. Have you ever wondered why? According to a study in Southern Medical Journal, it was found that sugar accelerated the wound healing process by reducing bacterial contamination and nourishing the surface cells. Another report on the official website of the University of Birmingham reads that sugar molecules, mixed with water, create a solid dressing that cools down the burning sensation on the skin.

3. Honey:

As per several experts, honey works better than sugar when it comes to treating wounds. A recent study, titled 'Burns and Trauma', reads that honey is a potent source of anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties that help speed up the healing process by alleviating pain and reducing inflammation.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is always considered great for your skin. It helps the skin stay smooth and reduces oxidative stress in the cells. Alongside, a group of researchers from Thailand conducted a study that showed evidence that aloe vera is effective for healing first-degree burns - courtesy of the anti-inflammatory properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria.

5. Running water:

Whether you have cut your fingers while chopping or got burns while frying food, the very first step should be washing the affected area under cool running water. According to redcross.org.uk, washing the minor burn underwater (not cold water) helps soothe the area and prevents further damage. A report in WebMD weighs in, rinsing cuts under water helps loosen and remove dirt and debris and prevent further infection.

Now that you have the tips handy, follow them and treat those minor injuries at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.