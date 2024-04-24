5 Cooling Millets And Grains That Must Be In Your Cool Summer Diet

Grains are an important part of our diet.

As the summer sun beats down and temperatures soar, it becomes crucial to focus on foods that help keep our bodies cool and hydrated. There exists a treasure trove of options that not only aid in temperature regulation but also pack a punch of nutrition. We all know that millets are highly nutritious and good for us, but most of us think that they are for the winter season. Are you one of them? Well, you are wrong. Some of the most popular millets that we reserve for our winter diet are cooling in nature, apt for the summer season. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan suggests five cooling millets and grains that are perfect additions to your summer diet, offering both relief from the heat and a boost of vitality.

Also Read: Make Nutritious Millets Bhakri Using These Kitchen Secrets - Nutritionist Shares

Here Are 5 Millets And Grains For Your Summer Diet:

1. Barley:

Barley, often overlooked in favour of more popular grains, deserves a prime spot in your summer pantry. This ancient grain boasts remarkable cooling properties, making it an ideal choice for hot days. Moreover, barley's high fibre content aids in managing blood sugar levels, promoting overall well-being amidst the sweltering heat. Here are some recipes you can try with barley.

2. Jowar (Sorghum):

Jowar, also known as sorghum, is a powerhouse of nutrients and a staple grain in many parts of the world. Not only is it extremely cooling, but it's also rich in vitamins and minerals, including phosphorus, potassium, and iron. Incorporating jowar into your summer meals not only helps beat the heat but also provides a nutrient boost for optimal health. Jowar dosa, chilli, parantha and more, you can create many exciting dishes with jowar. Click here.

3. Barnyard Millet:

For those seeking a lighter alternative to traditional grains, barnyard millet comes to the rescue. This humble yet nutritious grain is easy to digest, making it an excellent choice for hot summer days when heavy meals can weigh you down. What's more, barnyard millet is rich in calcium, essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth.

Also Read: 7 Quick And Easy Ways To Incorporate Millets Into Our Daily Diet

4. Ragi (Finger Millet):

Ragi, or finger millet, is a versatile grain that shines in both flavour and nutrition. While it's often hailed as a winter staple, ragi's cooling properties make it a valuable addition to your summer diet as well. Packed with calcium, iron, and fibre, ragi offers a nutritional boost while helping to keep your body temperature in check during the scorching summer months. Ragi poori, ragi dosa, ragi pancakes - click here to get our best ragi recipes.

5. Basmati Rice:

No list of cooling grains would be complete without mentioning the beloved basmati rice. Renowned for its distinct aroma and delicate flavour, basmati rice not only brings down the body's temperature but also ranks high in terms of digestibility. Opting for basmati rice over other varieties ensures a light and refreshing meal that's easy on the stomach, perfect for combating the summer heat.

These grains are sure to level up your culinary creations while keeping you cool and energised in the sweltering summer heat. Cheers to a season of delicious, nutritious, and cooling meals!