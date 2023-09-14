5 Clever Tricks To Keep Cut Potatoes Fresh And Prevent Browning

Potatoes turn brown when exposed to air. (Image Credit: Istock)

Potatoes are the most versatile foods in our kitchens. From scrumptious snacks to indulgent curries, they can be used to make a wide variety of dishes. However, the only downside to cooking with them is that they tend to brown quickly. If you use them immediately, then there's no problem. But if you cut and peel them way in advance prior to cooking, you'll notice brown patches on them. It may not necessarily have a drastic impact on their taste, but no one would like to have potatoes that look unappetising, right? To prevent this, there are certain tricks that are quite useful. But before we disclose them to you, let's understand why potatoes turn brown in the first place.

Why Do Potatoes Turn Brown?

We've all been in situations when we've cut potatoes for cooking only to find brown patches on them after some time. This browning of potatoes is simply a result of a process called oxidisation. As we all know, potatoes are full of starch, and when they come in contact with the oxygen present in the air, they naturally tend to brown a little. This does not have any drastic impact on their flavour or texture, and they are completely safe to eat.

How To Prevent Potatoes From Browning: Here Are 5 Easy Tricks

1. Do not let them sit around for too long

The simplest way to prevent your potatoes from browning is to use them immediately. If you let them sit around for too long, they will naturally get exposed to the air for a long time and turn brown. Peel and cut them only close to your cooking time. This way, you won't have to worry about their freshness at all.

2. Soak them in cold water

If you do end up cutting your potatoes in advance, soak them in a bowl of cold water to prevent them from browning. This helps remove excess starch from the potatoes, thus slowing down the oxidation process and preventing discolouration. Avoid using hot water for this purpose, as it might have the opposite effect on the potatoes. i.e., it might activate the starch present in them.

3. Lemon juice to your rescue

While using the cold water method, another thing that you can do is add a bit of lemon juice to it. Since it is acidic in nature, it helps reduce the pH level of the water and further slows oxidation. So, you'll have some more time until you start with your cooking. If you do not have lemons, you could also use white vinegar.

4. Use a ziplock back

Our main aim while preventing the browning of potatoes is to limit their exposure to air, and a ziplock bag does that perfectly. It is properly sealed and does not let any air inside whatsoever. Keep your cut potatoes in it and zip it up nicely to keep them looking fresh and good for use.

5. Store them in the refrigerator

You can also store your cut potatoes in the refrigerator to halt the oxidation process. Just like a ziplock bag prevents exposure to the air, a refrigerator serves the same purpose. Store them in a container that is well-sealed from all sides. You could even fill it with some water and then keep it in the refrigerator.

So, the next time you're planning to cook potatoes, keep these tips in mind to prevent them from browning and to keep them fresh. Happy Cooking!