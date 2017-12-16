5 Benefits of Tea That Will Make You Inch Towards Your Next Cup Right Away

Can't live without your daily up of tea? Here's good news- You are not alone. For most of us, the caffeine kick derived from that first cup of tea plays a huge role in determining our focus and energy levels that is to go in the next task that is underway. The 'chai' is our favourite companion when it comes to pulling through long, exhausting days at work. The ever- so delightful beverage is enjoyed both hot, cold and in over a hundred flavours across the world. In addition to being a mood-lifter our dear cup also packs several health benefits that you may not have known. According to a latest study by published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, drinking a cup of hot tea daily may stave off the risk of developing glaucoma- an excessive fluid build up in eyes that may cause permanent eye damage. Here are some more benefits of tea that will make you feel like snuggling with another cup right away.Dr. Anju Sood, Bangalore-based Nutritionist says, "White tea contains high amounts of antioxidants which protect the body against free radicals that cause oxidative damage." Antioxidants neutralise these free radicals and boost overall health. She also warns that too much of tea may leave you dehydrated too. "About 3 cups a day is an ideal limit", she says.Drinking tea one of the oldest traditional fixes to common cold and flu. The catechins present in white tea help reduce inflammation, regulate the immunesystem and increase resistance to infections.Struggling with some tummy woes lately? "White tea, improves digestion, especially when you're suffering from stomach cramps or nausea. It also helps to avoid constipation", says Dr. Sood.Green tea does not undergo any oxidation process;as a result, it is a much healthier drink to sip on. There are many varieties and flavours of green tea available enhanced with spices and herbs. Green tea is known to boost weight loss. It can speed up your metabolism and trigger faster fat burning process.Regular consumption of black tea is tied with benefiting people suffering from diabetes and cholesterol. The antioxidants present in black tea are good for heart health; can lower risks of heart attacks and atherosclerosis.So go on sip into the delightful beverage, but make sure you don't go overboard with it. Excess of anything can be bad. Overconsumption of tea may cause dehydration, bloating, anxiety and restlessness.