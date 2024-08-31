4 Indian Delicacies Ranked Among 50 Best Chicken Dishes In The World

Taste Atlas recently released a list of the world's best-rated chicken dishes (Photo Credit: iStock)

Chicken is used to create a variety of mouth-watering delicacies in different corners of India. From the creamy chicken gravies of the North to the aromatic curries of the South, from fried chicken delights to regal chicken biryanis, there are many categories of Indian chicken dishes to choose from. Recently, they received global recognition thanks to a list by Taste Atlas, which was updated to reflect its current rankings. The popular food and travel guide released a list of the '50 Best Chicken Dishes' of the World. Four Indian recipes were featured on it, with three being placed among the top 10!

Butter Chicken was ranked 4th, Tikka was ranked 6th, Chicken 65 was ranked 10th and Tandoori Chicken was ranked 18th. The list was topped by Chikin (or Korean Fried Chicken), followed by Pollo Al Acuyo (from Mexico) and Musakhan (from Palestine). Other delicacies named among the top 10 include Karaage (from Japan), Pollo A La Brasa (from Peru), Ayam Goreng (from Indonesia) and Kai Yang (from Thailand). Take a look at the complete Taste Atlas list below, dated September 2024.

