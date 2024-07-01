4 Incredible Ways Curry Leaves Water Can Accelerate Your Weight Loss Goals

Curry leaves water can help suppress your appetite. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Curry leaves, also known as kadi patta, are an essential ingredient in several Indian dishes. They offer a distinct taste and delightful aroma that enhance the overall flavour of the dish. But that's not all - they have more to offer than just flavour. Did you know curry leaves can also aid in achieving your weight loss goals? These leaves possess certain properties that are ideal for helping you lose weight. You can harness their power by making their water at home. It's quite easy to make and will make for an excellent addition to your weight-loss diet. Find out its incredible benefits below:

Also Read: Don't Toss Those Curry Leaves! Make Curry Powder from Leftover Curry Leaves

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits Of Curry Leaves Water For Weight Loss | How Does Curry Leaves Water Help Lose Weight?

1. Good For Digestion

A good digestive system is key to losing weight. Studies suggest that curry leaves contain digestive enzymes, which help in better digestion of food. Sipping on their water can help you achieve this effortlessly. When your digestive system is healthy, you'll tend to lose weight faster and also avoid stomach issues such as bloating and gas.

2. Suppresses Appetite

Do you struggle to control your cravings? Not anymore with curry leaves water! Curry leaves can be quite beneficial for suppressing appetite and aiding in weight loss. This prevents the consumption of extra calories, ensuring you're able to maintain your weight. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, curry leaves helped reduce hunger in rats.

3. Boosts Metabolism

Curry leaves water can also help boost your metabolism. A high metabolic rate means our bodies can burn calories faster, something we all desire when on a weight-loss diet. By incorporating this water into your diet, you can achieve your goals faster than ever. The presence of antioxidant properties in curry leaves is what makes this water so great for boosting metabolism.

4. Low In Calories

Curry leaves water has a low-calorie content, making it great for weight loss. It serves as a healthier alternative to other sugary beverages such as juices and iced teas. Instead of sipping on those, replace them with a glass of curry leaves water. However, be mindful of the amount of sweetener you add to the water to keep the calorie count in check.

Also Read: How To Add Curry Leaves To Your Daily Diet: 5 Easy And Healthy Tips

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Curry Leaves Water For Weight Loss:

Curry leaves have some incredible benefits to offer for our health. Here's how you can make its water to achieve your weight loss goals:

Start by washing the curry leaves thoroughly. You can use 1-2 sprigs or more, depending on the amount of water you wish to make.

Next, heat some water in a pan and add the curry leaves to it. Simmer for a few minutes and then switch off the flame.

Let the water sit for some time. This will allow the flavour of curry leaves to get fully absorbed.

Strain the water into a glass to remove the curry leaves. You may even add a drizzle of honey for a hint of sweetness.

Allow the water to steep overnight and consume it first thing in the morning. Remember to heat it slightly before consuming.

Isn't it incredibly easy to make? Try making curry leaves water at home and incorporate it into your weight-loss diet to accelerate your journey.