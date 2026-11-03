360 Kg Rasgullas Destroyed In Noida Ahead Of Diwali After Flies, Mosquitoes Found

Buying sweets is part of Diwali celebrations, but are the sweets being sold safe to eat? In Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Food Safety Department has destroyed around 360 kg of contaminated rasgullas during inspections ahead of the festival. Officials also collected samples of nine food items from sweet shops and manufacturing units and sent them for laboratory testing.

The raids were conducted on the instructions of the District Magistrate as part of a drive against adulterated and contaminated food products.

300 Kg Of Rasgullas Found Contaminated With Flies And Mosquitoes

The biggest seizure came from Sonu Pal's rasgulla manufacturing unit in Devla. During the inspection, Food Safety Officers OP Singh and Amar Bahadur Saroj collected samples of milk, chena and rasgullas.

They also found approximately 300 kg of rasgullas contaminated with flies and mosquitoes. The entire quantity was destroyed.

The same team later inspected Mulayam Singh's sweet manufacturing unit in Tilpatta Karnawas, Dadri, where samples of boondi laddus and rasgullas were collected.

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Another 60 Kg Of Rasgullas Destroyed

At Krishna Sweet Bhandar in Garhi Bawan Bigha, Dankaur, officials collected samples of chena rasgullas and doda barfi. Food Safety Officers Ravindra Nath Verma and Vijay Bahadur Patel also destroyed another 60 kg of contaminated rasgullas found at the premises.

A separate team, led by Food Safety Officers Vishal Kumar Gupta and Ritu Saxena, inspected the Jodhpurwala sweet manufacturing unit. Samples of kesar chamcham and laddus were collected.

The department has collected nine samples covering milk, chena, rasgullas, kesar chamcham, laddus, boondi laddus, chena rasgullas and doda barfi. These have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The results are awaited.

The Food Safety Department has asked sweet shop owners to source ingredients only from licensed and registered suppliers. They must also verify purchase bills, manufacturing dates and batch numbers.

The inspection drive will continue until Diwali.