3 Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Garlic Breath

Whether it is our beloved red sauce pasta, chilli noodles or delightful condiments, we cannot enjoy our favourites without a touch of garlic in them. It not only adds a distinct flavour to various dishes but also has many health benefiting properties. However, with all the goodness that garlic has to offer, the herb is infamous for its one negative trait - bad smell that it leaves after consuming it. The distinctive smell is caused due to the presence of sulphur-containing chemicals in garlic. The smell may stay for hours, which discourages many people from eating this herb, especially when going out for office lunch or dinner. Luckily, there are many home remedies that can help you get rid of garlic breath. So, without further ado, let's unveil these home remedies that can prevent the after-effects of garlic on your breath.

3 Ways To Get Rid Of Garlic Breath:

1. Sip Green Tea

Sipping on green tea after eating garlic may help you get rid of the garlic breath. Green tea is known to be very high in antioxidants called polyphenols, which cover up the odour-causing chemicals in garlic. Various studies have suggested that green tea is known to eliminate bad breath more efficiently than mint or chewing gums. In fact, green tea has some other oral health benefits too. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, mouthwash with catechins (antioxidants found in green tea) may help reduce plaque as efficiently as a medicated mouthwash.

2. Drink Lemon Juice

This home remedy works mainly when you have eaten crushed garlic. Lemon juice helps neutralise the odour of garlic on the breath. Why, you ask? The citric acid in lemon juice is known to eliminate the bad smell of garlic in mouth. All you need to do is to take one tablespoon of lemon juice and mix it in a glass of water and drink it after consuming a garlic-rich meal. You can also rinse your mouth with this mixture 2-3 times till you get rid of the bad smell.

3. Eat Apples

Yes, it is that simple. Eating apples after eating a garlic-rich meal may help you get rid of the smell. Various studies indicate that the chemical makeup of raw apples help deodorise garlic breath. For the same reasons, you can chew a few mint leaves after eating garlic.

Garlic breath doesn't last for very long. However, one can plan their meals in advance if going for an office or professional lunch or dinner to avoid garlic breath.

