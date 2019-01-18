3 Essential Nutrients For Strong And Healthy Bones

If you happen to be constantly bothered by the problem of back pain and knee pain, then it's time for you to keep a check on your bone health. In order to lead a healthy life, it is imperative to take care of the body as a whole. Our bones are an essential component of our body that must be taken care of. In order to make sure that the bones are healthy and strong, one must consume a diet that is loaded with nutrients essential for healthy bone functioning. A few dietary tweaks can play a crucial role in maintaining the same.

Here is a list of three such nutrients that are important for strong and healthy bones.



Vitamin C-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones



This antioxidant-rich nutrient is quite important for the optimum functioning of the body. When it comes to bone health, it plays a crucial role in the formation of collagen, which constitutes the fibrous parts of the bones and the cartilage. Broccoli, papaya, strawberries and oranges are a few vitamin C-rich foods. Try and include them more in your diet.



Vitamin D-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones



Vitamin D is one nutrient that our body cannot produce on its own. Hence, it is important to consume the same from different food sources, as it plays a crucial role in normal growth and development of bones as well as teeth. It helps in the absorption of crucial minerals like calcium. Mushroom, milk and salmon are great sources of vitamin D.



Calcium-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones



Fragile and brittle bones are often a result of calcium deficiency. If you are calcium deficient, then you might be at an increased risk of bone fractures and other bone-related diseases. Milk, cottage cheese, yogurt, prunes, dates etc. are some excellent sources of calcium.



So, make sure that you are loading up enough on these food sources for a sound bone health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

