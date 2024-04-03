Dutch Woman Chooses Euthanasia Due To Untreatable Mental Health Struggles

Zoraya ter Beek's case has sparked debate.

A 28-year-old Dutch woman named Zoraya ter Beek will undergo euthanasia in May due to severe mental health struggles, according to The Free Press. Ter Beek has battled depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder throughout her life. Despite having a loving boyfriend and pets, she feels her mental illness is untreatable.

Doctors informed Ter Beek there were no further treatment options. This aligns with a growing trend in the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal. More people are choosing to end their suffering from mental health issues rather than endure them.

Ter Beek's case has sparked debate. Some believe it highlights a concerning trend of healthcare professionals readily resorting to euthanasia for mental health problems. Others argue it grants terminally ill patients more control over their final days.

More people are deciding to end their lives while suffering from a slew of other mental health problems like depression or anxiety, amplified by economic uncertainty, climate change, social media, and other issues, The Free Press reported.

"I'm seeing euthanasia as some sort of acceptable option brought to the table by physicians, by psychiatrists, when previously it was the ultimate last resort," Stef Groenewoud, a healthcare ethicist at Theological University Kampen in the Netherlands, told the outlet.

"I see the phenomenon, especially in people with psychiatric diseases and especially in young people with psychiatric disorders, where the healthcare professional seems to give up on them more easily than before," she added.

The procedure will take place at ter Beek's home. Her doctor will first administer a sedative, followed by medication to stop her heart. Her boyfriend will be by her side. Ter Beek will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered in a designated forest spot.

The Netherlands legalised euthanasia in 2001. Since then, the number of euthanasia deaths has steadily risen. In 2022, it accounted for 5% of all deaths in the country. This has fueled criticism from those who believe the law encourages suicide. Ter Beek herself addressed these concerns on social media before taking a leave of absence.