"Zomato Just Fired Me": Reddit User Claims Over 300 Employees Laid Off "Without Warning"

A viral Reddit post has sent shockwaves across social media, with a former Zomato employee alleging that the company abruptly fired over 300 employees without prior notice. The ex-employee, who claims to be among those dismissed, shared their frustration over being terminated due to an "average lateness" of just 28 minutes over the past three months- despite having strong performance metrics and a solid track record.

According to the post, Zomato showed no interest in giving employees a chance to improve or rectify their attendance issues. Instead, they were allegedly let go in one sweeping move. "No warning, no opportunity to improve- just a cold termination," the user wrote.

The ex-employee criticised the company's approach, arguing that Zomato treats workers as "disposable" regardless of their contributions. They warned current and potential employees that hard work does not guarantee job security at the company, urging people to hold corporations accountable for such treatment.

See the post here:

The post has sparked heated discussions online, with many users questioning corporate ethics and employee rights in India's startup ecosystem. While Zomato has yet to respond to these claims, the incident highlights growing concerns about job security in India.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Sitting here in the office and reading this.... Commenting from alt account. They are being inhumane in this scenario, no warnings no nothing, boom Slack deactivated, account taken down within minutes and you're out of the org before you can speak for yourself."

A lawyer offered help. "If you guys want to fight a legal battle against this. Feel free to reach out and I would strongly advise not to let this go like this. These companies think they can do anything and need to be taught a lesson. So let's get on this and fight a battle against this and get you all the compensation you all deserve."

Another former employee shared a similar story, they said that they were fired from Zomato for a completely ridiculous reason. "my login time was less, but apparently, that wasn't good enough. What's worse? I was never informed that this would count as non-compliance when I joined."

"The reason why you were fired wasn't because you were late by 28 min. The 28 min late excuse is just their way of shifting the blame on you. The real reason is they had to downsize to reduce expenses and you just happened to be one of the unlucky ones," a user expressed.



