World's Oldest Crocodile Henry, Who Has Fathered 10,000 Babies, Celebrates 124th Birthday

Henry, the world's oldest crocodile, celebrated his 124th birthday on Monday at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa. The man-eating Nile crocodile has lived at the sanctuary since 1985 and sired over 10,000 babies, according to Live Science. His journey began in the Okavango Delta in Botswana in 1903. His birthday is celebrated on December 16, although his exact birthdate remains unknown. Crocworld staff estimate Henry was born around 1900.

"He's clearly old," Steven Austad, a biologist studying animal ageing at the University of Alabama, told Live Science. "Whether he's 100 or 130, we don't really know. An age of 124 is not inconceivable for a crocodile," he added.

Renowned for his terrifying fang-like teeth and massive frame, Henry is believed to be the largest living crocodile. He weighs 700 kilograms and measures 16.4 feet.

According to reports, the crocodile began his life as a source of terror for one of the tribes in Botswana which inhabits a delta area on the Okavango River. He has allegedly eaten several men and children. Henry was captured by an elephant hunter Sir Henry and named after him. Once in custody, he was sentenced by tribal leaders to life in captivity.

For the past three decades, Henry has lived at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa. There, he continues to awe visitors with his size and age.

According to Live Science, Henry's life in capacity has likely helped him reach such an old age, keeping him well-fed and safe from accidents and disease. "Animals that for whatever reason, happen to live in a safe environment, tend to live longer," said Mr Austad.

Other biological traits may also contribute to Henry's longevity, per the experts. They believe that proteins found in the blood of Nile crocodiles may have antibacterial properties and help them fight off infections and diseases. Similarly, some researchers claim that their gut microbiomes could contribute to their robust immune system.

"(Crocodiles) live longer than the careers of the scientist studying them," Mr Austad said.

Notably, Nile crocodiles are found in 26 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. These apex predators, known for their fierce nature, are responsible for hundreds of deaths in the region each year.