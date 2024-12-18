Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share Rare Pic Of Their Children On Christmas Card, Internet Speculates AI Use

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delighted fans by sharing a rare and heartwarming Christmas card featuring their children. The card showcases a collage of moments from the past year.

In one charming family photo, Harry and Meghan are shown crouching with arms open wide as Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, run towards them. Notably, the children's faces are not visible in the image.

The card includes five additional photos, highlighting various engagements from the year.

The festive message reads: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful New Year."

However, online speculation has emerged, with some suggesting that the photo of Archie and Lilibet running toward the couple in a park may have been created using AI.

Meghan and Harry have released their virtual 2024 holiday card. The card features photos from various events this year and one which includes Archie, Lili and their dogs at their home in California. #MeghanAndHarry #whatmeghanwore pic.twitter.com/Zw0Le2f6EX — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) December 16, 2024

Social media users took a closer look at the pictures and pointed out 'irregularities' in it.

A user alleged that they could have been created digitally. "Look at this dodgy digitally altered photo Harry and Meghan have released for Christmas! The shadows are all wrong, you can see the digitally altered outline around Meghan and the dogs have been superimposed. Also, are we supposed to believe Lilibet is around six or seven years old!?"

"What a weird setup. If this were a real, candid photo, it appears they are greeting the children after a long absence. Except that the photographer was set up, the dogs were already there (did they get greeted before the children?) Just weird in every way," another one commented.

Another user specifically mentioned a "Perfectly natural-looking dog," referring to the black canine in the image.

This year is the first since 2021 that Harry and Meghan have included their children in a Christmas card, reflecting their strong commitment to protecting their privacy.