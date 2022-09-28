Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Demoted On Royal Family Website

The Royal Family's position on Harry and Meghan has been updated on their website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have been demoted to last place with the Duke of York on the Royal family website.

The well-known couple was ranked somewhere in the middle until the most recent upgrade to the Royal Website. This status in the royal family was above the minor members but below the senior members.

The couple and Prince Andrew were moved to the bottom of the page when the website was altered to reflect the succession sequence after Queen Elizabeth's passing.

The only member of the royal family below Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is Prince Andrew.

The reorganisation might be a reflection of the king's desire for a more streamlined monarchy, enhancing the prestige of those who assist him in his tasks.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to move from the UK to the US with their baby son, Archie Harrison. Both moved to California to lead a more independent life.

The departure of the couple from the UK was famously known as "Megxit." However, Prince Harry said that the term "Megxit" was a misogynistic term. He also said the word was an example of online and media hatred.

Also Read | "Megxit" Is A Misogynistic Term, Says Prince Harry

The couple, who were on a rare visit to Britain when the queen died this month, was reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020.

Prince Harry was also accused of not singing "God Save the Queen" at the Queen's burial while he was in the UK. Many Twitter users accused the Prince of being "disrespectful".

When their father, Prince Charles, lost his mother, Prince William and Prince Harry stood by his side to support him. Meghan Markle and Kate visited Windsor as part of a joint engagement.

At this point, though, it is unclear how the family will connect going forward, particularly given rumours that Harry may publish his memoir the following year.