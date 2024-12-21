World Meditation Day 2024: India Leads Celebrations At UN's First-Ever Global Event

The world will mark 21st December 2024 as the first-ever World Meditation Day, following a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly on 29th November 2024.This marks a significant moment in global recognition of meditation's value. This historic event will establish an annual global celebration of meditation, highlighting its transformative benefits for mental and physical health and its potential to foster peace and unity.

India Leads Celebrations at UN Headquarters

To celebrate this day, the Permanent Mission of India hosted a special event at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event featured a live, global meditation session led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the renowned Indian spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, who served as the chief guest. The initiative aims to promote meditation as a way to enhance mental well-being and global peace. The event is themed as "Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony."

The UN General Assembly's recognition of World Meditation Day is a bold acknowledgement of meditation's capacity to address rising stress, violence, and societal disconnection. In the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary life, meditation has emerged as a guiding light, leading individuals worldwide towards inner peace and self-discovery. This profound practice, deeply rooted in India's history and culture, has transcended geographical boundaries. In recent decades, meditation has emerged as a powerful tool in fostering international goodwill, promoting mental well-being, and offering a unique philosophical perspective on life.

What is meditation?



According to the United Nations, meditation is an ancient practice that involves focusing one's attention on the present moment. Rooted in religious, yogic, and secular traditions across cultures, meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. Today, it is embraced worldwide, transcending its spiritual origins to become a universal tool for personal well-being and mental health.

The most recognised definition of meditation generally describes it as a practice where an individual uses techniques such as mindfulness, focused attention, or concentrated thought to train the mind and achieve a state of mental clarity, emotional calmness, and physical relaxation.

There are diverse types of meditation, each offering unique approaches to achieving calm, clarity, and balance. Research underscores its ability to reduce stress, improve focus and emotional balance, alleviate anxiety and depression, and enhance sleep quality. It also contributes to better physical health, including lowering blood pressure and managing pain.

Technology has further expanded access to meditation, with apps and online platforms enabling individuals to practice anywhere and anytime.

Benefits of meditation

Beyond individual benefits, meditation fosters empathy, collaboration, and a sense of shared purpose, contributing to collective well-being. Celebrated for its universality, meditation is practiced across all regions of the world by people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises the significant benefits of meditation, particularly mindfulness meditation. WHO's discussions on stress management underscore the importance of learning coping mechanisms, such as meditation, to support mental and physical well-being.