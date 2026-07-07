Football fans watching the 2026 World Cup have noticed a peculiar sight amongst the world's finest athletes. Superstars like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are taking to the pitch in space-age stadiums whilst wearing kit that appears to be full of holes. Far from a manufacturing defect, this is a deliberate customisation ritual that has taken over elite football.

Cutting Out the Tension

The primary reason players take scissors to their garments comes down to physical comfort. Top-level footballers receive a pristine, unworn pair of socks for every single match. These brand-new items are woven tightly to look sharp, but the fresh elastic can feel highly restrictive. As a player runs, blood flow increases and the calf muscles naturally swell. Many athletes believe that cutting slits or holes in the fabric releases this tight compression, allowing the muscles to expand freely without causing painful cramps or numbness.

According to an article published by WIRED, which detailed the science behind why soccer players at the 2026 World Cup are cutting their socks, the habit is as much about the mind as it is about physical circulation.

What The Experts Say

Dr Raj Brar, from 3CB Performance, told Tifo Football in 2023 that there's no medical evidence to support cutting holes in your socks as a preventative measure.

"One way of medically reducing pressure on the calves is the opposite of cutting holes in them, through using higher-pressure compression socks in between games as a recovery measure," he said.

"That will increase circulation and reduce swelling to varying degrees based on the level of pressure (tightness) of the sock. Besides, footballers get more than enough activity through their calves to not worry about circulation and swelling pooling up."

Former CEO of Hummel, Allan Vad Nielsen, said: "Some brands knit their socks very tightly to improve the visibility and clarity of their logos, which can result in a snug fit that some players find uncomfortable. But more advanced materials like polypropylene provide better consistency and durability.

"New technologies have enabled better cushioning zones in the ankles and compression zones that provide better blood transportation, reducing the risk of injuries and enhancing performance. Additionally, mesh inserts are now used in football socks to improve heat control and ventilation, keeping the feet dry and cool."