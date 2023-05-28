Woman In China Quits Job To Become 'Full-Time Daughter', Gets Paid Rs 47,000 Monthly

Critics have argued that this alternative lifestyle perpetuates dependence on parents. (Rep image)

The story of a Chinese woman who quit her job to become a "full-time daughter" for pay of $570 (approximately 47,000) a month from her parents has sparked a meaningful conversation on social media in China.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman named Nianan, 40, had worked at a news agency for 15 years, however, she experienced changes in her role in 2022 that brought about higher stress levels and the need to be constantly available. During this challenging time, her parents stepped in to offer help.

"Why don't you just quit your job? We'll take care of you financially," they told the 40-year-old, as per the outlet.

Motivated by the offer of a monthly allowance of 4,000 yuan, or $570, from her parents' retirement pension of more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,500), Ms Nianan decided to leave her job and embrace the role of a "full-time daughter". She described her role as "a professional filled with love" and gladly took on a diverse daily routine.

The 40-year-old revealed her daily routine. According to SCMP, she said that in the morning, she spends one hour dancing with her parents and accompanies them on grocery shopping trips. In the evenings, she cooks dinner together with her father. She also manages all electronic-related tasks, serves as a driver, and organises monthly family outings or vacations.

Ms Nianan said that being around her parents has been therapeutic. However, she also admitted that the "biggest pressure source" for her has been the "desire to earn more money". But she said that her parents continually reassure her by saying, "If you find a more suitable job, you can go for it. If you don't want to work, just stay at home and spend time with us".

As per the outlet, the concept of being a "full-time daughter" has gained popularity among young individuals in China as an alternative to the highly competitive job market and exhausting work schedules. This alternative lifestyle is believed to give greater autonomy and freedom from traditional work constraints. However, some critics have reportedly argued that it simply perpetuates dependence on parents.

