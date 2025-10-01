Why This IIT Graduate Left High-Paying Finance Job For AI Startup: "AI Felt Like A Racing Track"

Varun Goyal, a 25-year-old engineer of Indian origin, has shared his story of leaving a lucrative career in quantitative trading to join an AI startup. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Goyal pursued his master's in computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign before making the unconventional career shift. In an interview with Business Insider, Goyal admitted that he was initially attracted to quant roles because of their lucrative pay and status.

However, his perspective changed after speaking with industry professionals. He found the collaborative culture of startups more appealing than the competitive structure of large quant firms. He preferred a more open environment, as opposed to the restrictive nature of bigger firms where teams often compete and discussion of work outside one's group is limited. Additionally, he felt that exit options in quant roles were more constrained.

"At bigger firms, teams often compete, and you can't really discuss your work outside your group. As an extrovert who thrives in a collaborative environment, that felt restrictive. The exit options in quant felt more constrained, too," Goyal told Business Insider.

He then applied to both industries and had a few quant interviews, but ultimately chose to join an AI startup. He likened quant roles to a single-lane speed track - fast but narrow - while AI felt like a more dynamic and varied field.

Although joining an AI startup meant longer hours and lower base pay, the techie believed the learning opportunities outweighed the drawbacks. He noted that while the base salary is decent, the real benefits come from equity, and AI startups offer abundant opportunities for growth and learning.

"The biggest surprise at the startup this past year has been how much I'm learning outside coding. I'm learning to hire, adapt, lead the product direction, and sell. These skills make me more than just an engineer. I'm trying to jump on customer meetings, understand their needs, contribute to hiring decisions, and shadow and learn from the founders where I can," he added.

The fast-paced AI sector also brought a sense of intensity, with Goyal noting that delays in launching features and tools based on new research could lead to being outpaced by competition. Goyal acknowledged the challenges of keeping up with the market pace in AI, saying it often puts him in an uncomfortable position, but he is satisfied with his decision and feels it has driven significant personal and professional growth.